The RSPB Old Moor nature reserve has been voted one of the best in the country.

The nature reserve near Barnsley, was also nominated for the Gold, Welcome, and Quality Food and Drink awards following Visit England’s annual assessme.

Volunteers and staff are celebrating as they smashed last year’s Visit England mystery shop score achieving 100 per cent for volunteers and staff and an overall increase in scores to 93 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mason, the Visit England assessor, said: “The team are 'Gold' standard and I strongly support the nomination which is only awarded to attractions that provide an exceptional visitor experience and I absolutely feel that the team at Dearne Valley do this on a consistent and on-going basis.”

Bitterns at RSPB Old Moor

Lydia Tague, visitor operations manager, said: “I genuinely could not be more proud of the entire team. These nominations speak volumes to a culture of high standards across the board”

“We pride ourselves on giving our visitors a warm and friendly welcome and helping them to make the most of their time in nature when they visit us. To have this recognised by such a well-respected industry standard, and to be nominated for three top accolades, it’s really fantastic for the whole team.”

Paul added: “Highlights of my visit included the exceptional friendliness and knowledge of the team (scoring an outstanding 100% on this occasion), the peaceful nature walks, the best club sandwich I have ever tasted and an excellent well stocked shop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad