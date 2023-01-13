Saltburn has lost its coveted Blue Flag beach status – the gold standard among beaches – due to a decline in bathing water quality.

The beach was the only one between Whitby, in North Yorkshire, and Roker, on the outskirts of Sunderland, to boast the internationally recognised certification which was awarded to 80 beaches in England last year.

While this year’s results won’t be announced until May, Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the certification process in the UK on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education, confirmed it is not eligible to apply this year.

Saltburn’s bathing water quality, based on samples previously taken by the Environment Agency, which calculates the results of tests, fell from ‘excellent’ to ‘good’.

Saltburn beach

Water quality is an important part of the criteria, with a Blue Flag certification meaning beaches have to meet the ‘excellent’ quality standard as set out in the EU’s bathing water directive with the most important stipulation being that no industrial, wastewater or sewage-related discharge should affect a beach.

Beaches can gain or lose a Blue Flag each year with the award period running from the middle of May to the end of September, during which time the flag can be flown.

