Scarborough North Bay beach and Wharfe at Cromwheel in Ilkley have been issued with pollution warnings due to ‘storm sewage’ overflows
An interactive map tracks real-time combined sewage overflows and pollution risk factors in different locations across the country - two of which are in Yorkshire.
The website monitors the water quality at more than 400 UK rivers and coastlines.
The redeveloped Safer Seas and Rivers Service app offers beach descriptions, live surf and tide conditions, annual water quality classifications and live notifications for beaches across the country.
The alert for Scarborough North Bay beach warns that storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow here within the past 48 hours.
“Located to the north of the popular seaside resort of Scarborough, North Bay is a long, sandy stretch, much quieter than the town centre beach of South Bay,” the alert said.
“It is a gently sloping beach with rocky outcrops exposed at low tides. There are three sewer overflows that discharge into the sea at various distances from the bathing water and a number more discharging into Scalby Beck at the northern end of the beach.”
Another Yorkshire location issued with a pollution alert due to sewage overflow is Wharfe at Cromwheel - Ilkley Bathing Water.
The alert said: “A short 160m stretch of the River Wharfe and flowing through the West Yorkshire town of Ilkley. It has historically been very popular with swimmers and paddlers with a number of riverside beaches and hosts a rich abundance of biodiversity from the threatened endemic white-clawed crayfish to water voles.
“Sewage discharge notifications are based on an outlet located within the designated bathing area at one of these beaches. There are other outlets at other beach areas, including the Ashland sewage works, located outside the EA designated testing area, that impact upon water quality for which notifications are not yet provided.”