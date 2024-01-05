Scarborough: Researchers searching for source of pollution plaguing popular beach

People living near a popular beach in Yorkshire that is plagued by pollution have been told “more detailed research” is needed to identify a mysterious source.

Scarborough South Bay is one of the two coastal bathing water sites in Yorkshire which are classed as “poor” by the Environment Agency.

In November, Yorkshire Water said the water quality has “deteriorated” even though it has significantly reduced the number of sewage discharges from nearby storm overflows since 2010, by investing more than £50m in its treatment works and storage facilities.

The company said there could be “something in the harbour that is discharging” or waste is getting caught up in a swirl.

North Yorkshire County Council and researchers from the University of Durham have conducted a series of tests to identify the cause, but the results were inconclusive.

Richard Flinton, the council’s chief executive, said: “We have carried out some initial research into the issues surrounding Scarborough South Bay. This work has been helpful and identified the benefits of further testing.

“We are therefore exploring a more detailed research project to help determine the cause of the poor quality bathing water.

"This project will be carried out in the coming months by Durham University.

“Together with further testing being undertaken by the Environment Agency, it should give us a better understanding of the issues.”

The chip manufacturer McCain Foods has been blamed for the pollution in Scarborough South Bay, as it has been discharging industrial effluent into the sea from its factory in Eastfield for more than 50 years.

But the company said it is building a wastewater treatment facility, which will filter out bacteria and significantly reduce the amount of organic material, like starch, that is released when it is fully operational in the spring.

The Environment Agency has also said the water quality is temporarily affected following periods of heavy rain, as Scalby Beck carries runoff from the town and nearby livestock farms into the North Sea.

But Freddie Drabble, co-founder of campaign group Sons of Neptune, said there should be a “major improvement” after Yorkshire Water and McCains agreed to take action.

“There would be very serious questions that would need to be asked if we didn't see improvement this year,” he said.

The experienced campaigner also said he is “very concerned” the water quality at Scarborough North Bay was downgraded from excellent to good last year.

“The North Bay is usually very well flushed out because of the way the tides operate,” he said. “We’ve got a very good ebb (moving away from the short) that is so powerful it’s kind of dangerous.”

The Environment Agency’s bathing water profiles for the 18 beaches in Yorkshire show 16 were classed as good or excellent. Scarborough South Bay and Bridlington South Beach were the only two deemed to be poor.

Yorkshire Water said it “is not possible” to eliminate sewage discharges into the bathing waters, but it will limit them to two in coastal areas during the bathing season (May-September).

A spokeswoman added: “We, alongside the Environment Agency and the local councils, know there is more to do at Scarborough South and Bridlington South to improve water quality and we are determined to take action at these important tourist destinations.

“In Scarborough, we've pushed for investment to be brought forward so everyone can see the benefits sooner, and in Bridlington we're working closely with others to understand how we can play our part in improving bathing water quality.