Seagull Paint: The simple environmentally-friendly concept which was ahead of its time

The aim was that it would help protect the environment from waste, provide affordable products to people who may be on a tight budget and provide work and volunteering opportunities for those who may find such opportunities difficult to come by.

Many homes have part-used tins of emulsion and gloss stored in the garage or shed with the vague plan that they may be used sometime in the future. Most are forgotten about and end up in landfill.

But Cat Hyde, a fine art student from Leeds Beckett University, had other ideas. She set up an enterprise called Seagulls with friends. The business was founded around a kitchen table by volunteers and it grew from a shared passion for social justice and green ideals.

For twenty years, Seagulls in Leeds has been recycling household paint. Through their tireless environmental commitment, Seagulls have saved millions of litres of paint from landfills while helping thousands of Yorkshire residents breathe new lifeinto their drab walls by providing affordable recycled paint. Students Athena Morrison (left) and Izzy Gaylor. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Now its marking its 20th birthday having saved 345 tons of paint from the tip and notched up almost 4,700 volunteer hours in the process. More than that, it gives focus to people who might not otherwise find work.

“We offer help to people with learning disabilities or with mental health problems,” said Cat. “We help people find a purpose.

“For 20 years we have worked to influence social mobility, social inclusion and help mitigate climate change on our doorstep. We turn a unwanted material into profit, which in turn provides jobs, training and opportunities for people furthest down the ladder.

“The diversion of waste paint from landfill or incineration has the greatest environmental impact, with its associated effect in reducing CO2 emissions.

"On average we divert 350,000 litres or 490 tonnes each year.

"This is the equivalent of enough paint to fill six average size swimming pools or the weight of 98 male elephants.

“Care and support of anyone who works, volunteers, shops or collaborates with Seagulls is a guiding value.

"No-one is left behind and everyone is part of the Seagulls team. Whilst delivery against outcomes is our driving force, people are the beating heart of our business.”

The team mix the paint into new colours – 2,000 shades so far, and counting – which saves money for the customer. Seagulls’ mission statement is Paint with Purpose.

Seagulls, based at Water Lane in Holbeck, Leeds, has worked tirelessly to ensure a market rate collection fee for the paint collected from waste sites.

One volunteer, who served four years of a six year prison sentence in his early 20s, is now 39 and says Seagulls changed his life. “I don’t believe in handouts but I believe in hand ups,” he said. “Just because I did bad things doesn’t mean I’m a bad person.”

As part of Seagull's 20th anniversary celebrations, Fine Art students from Leeds Beckett University have collaborated with Seagulls to produce the UK’s largest continuous canvas painting.