Security firm offsets its carbon footprint by creating new woodland in North Yorkshire

Nationwide security company Dardan Security has teamed up with Northallerton's Make it Wild, to plant trees to offset its carbon footprint.

Dardan Security has organised for 131 trees to be planted at Dowgill Grange in Summerbridge, near Pateley Bridge, to annually offset its carbon footprint - equating to 480 tonnes of carbon dioxide and equivalent greenhouse gases.

The Cambridgeshire-based firm teamed up with Northallerton’s Make it Wild, an eco-friendly business which aims to plant 10,000 trees a year.

Make it Wild was set up 10 years ago by Helen and Christopher Neave to turn their passion for protecting nature into a thriving commercial venture and has seen 50,000 trees planted so far.

Mr Neave said: “We’re delighted to be planting trees on behalf of Dardan Security.

“It is great that they are taking real steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Where there are unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions, caused by their business activities, our trees will be removing an equivalent quantity and more from the atmosphere as they grow.

“The trees providing this offset are in a protected new woodland, created to give habitat for threatened UK wildlife.

“We will never cut them down and they are destined to become the ancient trees of the future.”

Dardan Security also announced that any new additions to his fleet of company vehicles will now be electric or plug-in hybrid after its figures revealed staff last year used over 150,000 litres of fuel - equating to nearly 90 per cent of its carbon emissions.

Staff will also be asked to complete a driver risk assessment course after the Energy Trust estimated most drivers could reduce fuel consumption by 15 per cent by adopting eco-driving practices.