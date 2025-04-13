Sharron and Edward Parker put Yellison Goats’ Cheese business near Skipton on the market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is five years since Sharron and Edward Parker, who run Yellison Goats' Cheese in Bradley, between Keighley and Skipton, revealed fears their enterprise would not survive its trade dropping to "nothing" due to the closure of restaurants that used their Great Yorkshire Show award-winning cheese.

However, the couple said as none of their children, Georgia, 24, Joseph, 22, and Archie, 16, were interested in taking on their herd of 100 goats and around the same number of kids, they had made the reluctant decision to put their family-run business up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of the business comes all the equipment required to make the award-winning hand-crafted cheese produced from their fresh goats’ milk that the couple have readily found a market for locally, regionally and nationally.

Sharron and Ed Parker with some of their current batch of kid goats at Sire Bank Farm.

The Parkers took over the Yellison Goats’ Cheese brand in 2014 after buying the business from the family of its founder, the late Steve Akrigg, from nearby Carleton – he established it in 2003 – relocating lock, stock and barrel to their own 50-acre Sire Bank Farm, and running it alongside their sheep farm.

Mrs Parker said: “The business went from strength to strength, initially building on Steve's, then his son Jonny's hard work, right up until Covid struck, when sales went off the edge of a cliff. We thankfully weathered that storm and have brought the business back to about where it was beforehand. Alas, none of our three children have been enthused to take things forward and so we have come to the difficult decision that it is time to move on and put the business up for sale.”

The herd comprises British Saanan, British Alpine, French Alpine and British Toggenberg goats, all crosses, and the Parkers are currently milking 60 head in their fully-equipped dairy and adjoining cheese production unit. Kids are reared for their meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception, the business has continued to produce three types of goats’ cheese – soft and creamy logs in 150g and 800g sizes, goats’ curd, and potted Crowdie, a soft, spreadable cheese based on a Scottish milk and curd recipe, alongside their own goats’ milk. Production has increased since Covid, with milk output running at 1,000 litres-plus per week and two weekly cheese runs creating up to 750kg of product per month.

“It is the sad end of an era for our family-run business and we can only hope that our beloved goats and our cherished cheese will pass to someone who shares our in-depth passion. While we have ourselves experimented with other types of cheese we have remained true to our tried and trusted brands, but are confident that in the right hands the business can only continue to develop, diversify and move further forward,” said Mrs Parler.

The couple plan to reintroduce cattle by rearing Wagyu beef, while Mrs Parker will to train to become a nurse and Mr Parker will pursue a career in civil engineering. They are handling the sale personally. For details, call 07809 516638 or email [email protected]