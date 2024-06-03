The leader of Sheffield City Council has told a campaigner that contractor Amey has not been able to provide an updated version of the biodiversity action plan to a satisfactory level and now a team is working to do just that.

At last week’s strategy and resources policy committee meeting, Coun Tom Hunt was pressed by a tree campaigner on a number of questions regarding ecology and trees in and around Sheffield.

A report said Sheffield City Council’s highways service in partnership with Amey has an indicative biodiversity action plan (IBAP) in place for the Streets Ahead contract.

According to Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the city’s action plan is designed to help protect important wildlife species and habitats, and contribute to national targets.

Sheffield trees.

Now, the council and Amey are working collaboratively with the wildlife trust as well as representatives from the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership (SSTP) to push the IBAP forward in 2024 by means of a comprehensive review.

Isabel O’Leary, the tree campaigner, asked more than half a dozen questions but before that, she said: “We know that part of the reason for the whole street tree debacle was that council’s ecology unit were shut out of the original planning for the Streets Ahead contract.”

She said: “The ecology unit could have explained the misinterpretation of the terms ‘mature’ and ‘overmature’ used as a justification for felling street trees.”

When asked about the resourcing of the ecology unit, Coun Hunt said a new ecology unit manager post has been created and recruited.

Coun Hunt said Sheffield has come a long way since the tree protests.

He added: “In 2022, Sheffield became the first local authority in Europe to attain the Trees Outside of Forests accreditation and has been recognised for the past three years as a Tree City of the World, reflecting on the successful Sheffield Street Trees Partnership (SSTP) and the partnership’s strategy.”

Ms O’Leary also asked Coun Hunt whether the council believes that Amey has fulfilled its contractual obligations regarding ecology.

Coun Hunt said: “As per the published minutes of the SSTP, Amey have not been able to provide an updated version of the local biodiversity action plan to a standard satisfactory to officers of the council.