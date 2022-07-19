A major incident has been declared in London with multiple incidents happening here in Yorkshire.

As firefighters battle the blazes, officials warn the public to follow advice and avoid garden bonfires as well as barbecues in national parks and public spaces.

For the first time ever, records have exceeded 40C in the UK leading to wildfires soaring in the hot, dry and sunny conditions.

The record was broken at London Heathrow this lunchtie where the mercury had soared to 40.2C.

At least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken 2019’s previous UK record temperature of 38.7C, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey, the Met Office said.

