Sir David Attenborough to present immersive experience on humankind at Natural History Museum

Sir David Attenborough is to present an immersive experience at the Natural History Museum that delves into the story of humankind.

The naturalist and broadcaster, who is known for BBC documentaries including Wild Isles and the Planet Earth series, turns 99 in May and will draw upon his career and hopes for the planet in the immersive display that opens this June.

Our Story With David Attenborough, located in the museum’s Jerwood Gallery, includes cinematic projection technology that will bring the gallery walls and floor to life with footage of the natural world.

Sir David Attenborough, who will present new immersive experience at the Natural History Museum in London that delves into the story of humankind. Photo credit : Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA Wire

Sir David, 98, said: “Humanity is the most influential species on Earth. We depend entirely on this magnificent planet, yet its future is in our hands.

“My hope is that visitors of all ages will experience our extraordinary journey at the Natural History Museum and come away feeling inspired, informed and most of all, empowered about their integral role in our world.

“This is our story and we can all play a significant role.”

Beginning at the start of the planet, more than four billion years ago, Sir David then documents our earliest beginnings and how we came to change the world around us. He also reflects on the good and the bad he has witnessed throughout his career and shares his hopes for our planet.

Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “Our Jerwood Gallery has played host to some of our most unique experiences.

“Our Story With David Attenborough will certainly be one of its most special, as the gallery will be transformed into an immersive escape where the story of our species will come to life around us.”

The 50-minute 360 immersive experience has been created in collaboration with Sir David and production team Open Planet Studios.

Jonnie Hughes, co-founder and director of Open Planet Studios, said it was a “pleasure” to work with Sir David.

“He is always eager to investigate new ways of telling stories”, he said.

“Hence, it was no surprise to us that he jumped at the chance to work on this 360 immersive experience.

“By surrounding the audience with wonderful imagery, music and sound, we can take them anywhere and to any time, from the very birth of life at the bottom of the ocean on the ancient earth, to a rainforest clearing populated by a family of gorillas, to the near future, when we have all played a part in building a better, more stable world.”

The new experience adds to a roster of other offerings from the museum following the opening of Fixing Our Broken Planet in April and the imminent arrival of Space: Could Life Exist Beyond Earth?, on May 16.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a new documentary has been made ahead of his birthday on May 8, when it will be out in cinemas.

Ocean With David Attenborough sees the veteran broadcaster speak about the importance of saving the sea, as well as his hope that it can recover.

He says in the video: “Through the course of my life we have been on a voyage of ocean discovery. Only now are we understanding what it means for the future of our world.”