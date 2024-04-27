Wakefield Council said the development at would be “inappropriate” and “harmful” to the rural setting. The local authority also said the proposal would also have “negative” impacts for residents living in nearby villages.

Boom Power applied to install panel across 133 acres of land at Sitlington, which makes up the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton. The Save the Sitlington Countryside group was formed by residents when the project was revealed in 2022.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This is great news for our community and beyond. Thank you to to everyone who supported us and everyone who objected.”

The group is part of UK Solar Alliance, a body of around 100 organisations opposed to large-scale solar developments on UK farmland.

The spokesperson added: “It is a victory for us today but this is a nationwide problem. We need to stop the best and most versatile agricultural land being used for solar when developments like this can go on rooftops and not jeopardise UK food security.

“There is the potential for this decision to be appealed by the developer, however we will will be prepared for this if and when the time comes.”

Opponents said the development would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”. More than 550 people objected to the proposals, with 53 in support.

Boom Power has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton. The council called for a full environmental impact assessment to be carried out before the Wakefield application was submitted.

The local authority said it had concerns over the potential impact on wildlife habitats in ancient woodland which covers part of the site. Part of the site is also a designated special area of conservation.

A planning officer’s report said the scheme would have “significant benefits” in helping to achieve renewable energy targets, but the report recommended refusal, saying the plan was ‘inappropriate’ for the greenbelt.

The document said: “The proposed development would give rise to significant impacts to the landscape, character and visual amenity of the site and surrounding area, which would not be satisfactorily mitigated or outweighed by the proposed benefits of the development.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Boom Power said: “The proposal would provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level.

“The scheme would contribute to the region’s progress in meeting its renewable energy target and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.”