Sitlington solar farm: Residents, councillors and MP tell inquiry of opposition to plans

Residents and politicians from opposing parties have voiced their opposition over plans to install a solar farm across more than 100 acres of countryside in Wakefield.

Members of the public, councillors and the area’s MP raised concerns over the proposed development at Sitlington after being invited to speak at a public inquiry.

A hearing is being held to determine whether to allow proposals to install solar panels near to the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton.

Wakefield Council rejected the scheme, put forward by renewable energy firm Boom Power, in April last year, describing it as “harmful” to the rural setting.

Protestors say the solar farm would turn areas of open country side in Wakefield and Kirklees into an "industrial landscape". Part of the proposed site looking towards Overton. Picture by Martin Hague.

The company appealed the decision, claiming the development would contribute to local and national net zero targets.

Netherton resident Les Hughes, who has lived in the village with his wife for 30 years, described the project as “landscape assassination”.

He said: “Like so very many of our neighbours, we have delighted in walking the footpaths around this area, listening to the skylarks you can hear all summer long, as well as the calls of the lapwing and occasional curlew.

“It lifts the spirit to be in such wonderful surroundings.

“For generations, people from towns across West Yorkshire have traditionally taken day trips to this area – at least as far back as the mid-1800s – to recharge their batteries after long, hard shifts in the mills and collieries.

“Plans to cover this green gem of a place with acres and acres of glass panelling and metal, frankly sickens me, entailing as it does the destruction of an achingly-beautiful landscape, its precious wildlife and a vital resource for the health and well-being of our local communities.”

Mr Hughes said he understood the difficulties faced by the UK in providing viable renewable energy, but added: “Why are we being railroaded into giving up our green spaces in this gold rush for untried technologies?

“Why should we be forced to live in semi-industrialised purgatory?

“The energy crisis we’re now confronted with has been predicted for decades but previous governments have failed to grasp the nettle and failed to plan and prepare for the inevitable, so now we have this scramble for any potential solution, no matter what the cost.”

Mr Hughes said the development would “virtually link up” with nearby HMP New Hall women’s prison.

He said: “Walking through it will feel more like trudging through Checkpoint Charlie into 1960s East Berlin than going for a pleasant stroll.”

Andrew Shaw, a member of Sitlington Parish Council, said: “Above all, this is the wrong site for a solar farm.

“The Coxley Valley is the beating heart of Sitlington for recreational use. I can’t say it any stronger than that.

“The people who use the Coxley Valley are not only from Sitlington. There has been a long established use from Victorian times of it being a recreation area.

“We certainly do not consider that Boom Power adequately investigated alternative sites.”

Samantha Havery, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural ward, said: “I know for a fact that local residents who live in the area are still overwhelmingly opposed to the proposal.

“When this development was originally submitted, I was a serving member of the planning committee of Wakefield Council.

“Therefore, I had a duty to withhold my opinion and remain impartial while planning officers considered the merits of this application.

“I am no longer in that position. I am able to speak publicly that I supported the council’s decision to reject.

“There are a multitude of very compelling reasons why this appeal is unworthy of approving.

“I don’t think it is reasonable to conclude that there is no other alternative site in the Wakefield area for building a solar farm.

“There are plenty of brownfield areas, or what we might call low grade agricultural land, in the district.

“They should always be prioritised before our precious greenbelt land.

“Installing solar panels on warehouses an other industrial buildings should be prioritised.”

Overton resident Mark Hinchcliff raised concerns over the possibility of wind-generated noise at the site, which is one of the highest points in the district.

He told the hearing: “That site is probably the windiest part of Wakefield. The way the wind whips over that hill is very extreme.

“I think we need to assess the actual implications of putting these structures in.

“Would we have to live with the white noise that the structures would give off?

“It just seems common sense that it will make wind noise.”

Jordan Bryan, Labour councillor for Wakefield Rural, said: “When I was campaigning (for election) in 2023 I saw first hand what these proposals would mean to the people that live here.

“This would potentially cause devastation, not just on the landscape but the community I represent.

“Careful consideration needs to be given on what sites to develop. The proposal is in the wrong location.

“My opinion has always been the same since day one – I support renewable energy but only in the appropriate and correct locations.”

Jade Botterill, Labour MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, said the area known for its “geography and landscape” which defined “what it means to be from Yorkshire”.

Ms Botterill was unable to attend the hearing in person due to parliamentary commitments but was represented by her office manager, councillor Jo Hepworth.

She said: “It is my concern that once these landscapes disappear, so does the culture and heritage that they should provide.

“Although this is a relatively romantic point it is nonetheless an important one. The culture and character of our communities is important to our residents.”

Mark Corrigan, from the British Horse Society, said the organisation submitted an objection to the original application based on the impact it would have on public rights of way that run through the site.

He said: “This is obviously a very rural area. There is no benefit to the public whatsoever.

“It is my opinion that there will be a detrimental impact to the public for the safe use of bridleways.”

Resident Mike Garside said: “I’m emotional about it. I was a teacher for 40 years. I think of the children that will come to the area and the different life that they will get if their natural environment, instead of being green, is glass and metal.

“To lose Coxley Valley would be an absolute disaster for the future. The lovely environment will be lost forever.

“Would this company dare to build this at Harlow Carr or off Flamborough Head? Would they dare to encroach on those sort of beauty spots?

“No. They want to just get away with pinching cheap greenbelt land where they can.