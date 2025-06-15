Solar farm proposal on Yorkshire green belt land could power 20,000 homes

A vast new solar energy park has been proposed for green belt land in Yorkshire could generate enough electricity to power more than 20,000 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exagen Development Ltd has lodged a planning application with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for the Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park, which would span 103 hectares of farmland between Wickersley, Whiston, and the M1/M18 motorway interchange.

The development would operate for 40 years and include thousands of ground-mounted solar panels, a battery energy storage system, an on-site substation, and associated infrastructure including cabling, access roads, and fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the solar park would displace an estimated 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year and support the council’s climate goals.

Morthern Solar Farm

The developer says the land would remain in agricultural use through low-intensity sheep grazing, and that the site will be fully restored to its current condition once the project is decommissioned.

Although the site is within the Sheffield and Rotherham green belt, the developer describes it as “grey belt”, noting its close proximity to existing infrastructure such as power lines, the Thurcroft substation, and the M1 and M18 motorways.

Planning documents submitted by the applicant state that much of the land is already used for arable farming and is not classified as ‘best and most versatile’ for agriculture. Parts of the proposed site also fall within a HS2 safeguarding corridor, although this does not prevent development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous renewable energy plans for the site have included wind turbines, with an application approved in 2014 but never implemented.

The current solar farm plans have been revised following consultation with residents, parish councils, and MP Jake Richards.

Feedback prompted several design changes, including the removal of solar panels from more prominent and elevated fields, greater landscape planting, and the inclusion of buffer zones around footpaths, ancient woodland, and listed buildings such as Morthen Hall.

A three-and-a-half metre wooden fence will be erected along part of the southern boundary to prevent glare from affecting road users on the nearby motorway slip roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solar panels, mounted on metal frames up to three metres high, would be accompanied by 40 battery storage containers and a 66kV transformer, all housed within a secure substation compound. Infrared CCTV cameras and deer fencing would surround the installation, with materials painted in muted colours to help the infrastructure blend into the landscape.

The layout also includes badger-friendly access points to maintain habitat connectivity.

Developers say that the project aims to deliver biodiversity net gains through the creation of species-rich grassland, woodland, hedgerows, and wetland habitats.

Enhancements include wildflower margins, nesting sites for skylarks, and new roosting opportunities for birds and bats. The developer estimates the scheme would result in a 31 per cent increase in habitat units and a 90 per cent uplift in hedgerow value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, construction would last approximately six months, generating an average of 21 HGV trips per day, plus movements by staff and contractors.

Access points would be upgraded, including new visibility splays on Morthen Hall Lane, a widened field entrance off Pinch Mill Lane, and a new passing place to ease congestion.

Construction traffic will be managed, with a crossing point added on York Lane.

The planning application notes that other nearby schemes, such as the Whitestone Solar Farm, have been excluded from cumulative impact assessments due to their early and uncertain status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad