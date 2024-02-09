Solar panels could be installed on Bradford church to help reduce energy costs
Fountains Church was established in Bradford city centre in 2019, and is based in a former nightclub on Glydegate – near the Alhambra Theatre.
The Diocese of Leeds, which runs the church, has submitted a planning application to install 144 solar panels on the roof of the building.
The application says it would be part of the latest phase of works to the former club.
It adds: “The building has been undergoing internal refurbishment over recent years and is in the final phase of work.
“The solar panel installation is part of plan to decarbonise the building with the benefit of providing significant cost savings for the church.
“Given that the scheme will provide a lasting and sustainable upgrade as well as being in line with local and national policy, we would welcome the support of the local planning authority on this application.”
