Solar panels could be installed on Bradford church to help reduce energy costs

Fountains Church was established in Bradford city centre in 2019, and is based in a former nightclub on Glydegate – near the Alhambra Theatre.

The Diocese of Leeds, which runs the church, has submitted a planning application to install 144 solar panels on the roof of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application says it would be part of the latest phase of works to the former club.

Fountains Church 1

It adds: “The building has been undergoing internal refurbishment over recent years and is in the final phase of work.

“The solar panel installation is part of plan to decarbonise the building with the benefit of providing significant cost savings for the church.