PD Ports CEO Frans Calje says plans to strengthen the breakwater at South Gare near Redcar are a “long-term piece of work”.

The Middlesbrough-based company is aiming to upgrade the man made structure, which has stood for more than 150 years, providing safe entry to the River Tees for thousands of vessels each year and withstanding the might of the North Sea.

A so-called ‘screening opinion’ was recently sought from Redcar and Cleveland Council on behalf of PD Ports, which acts as the statutory harbour authority for the River Tees and operates Teesport and the Port of Hartlepool.

Screening opinions are sought from local planning authorities in order to determine whether an environmental impact assessment may be needed for a project.

The breakwater was badly damaged during Storm Babet in October 2023 and, due to the effects of climate change, more storms of a similar severe nature are anticipated in the years to come.

PD Ports engineers along with specialist contractors have carried out in-depth surveys in order to study and map the breakwater, including below surface level, to understand its construction and the impact of huge waves on it.

A scheme is being drawn up to strengthen the structure by placing tonnes of high-density rocks around the base, to disperse the energy from the volume of water directly hitting it.

To test the design is sound, scale models of the structure will be built in a tank that will simulate the type and power of waves likely in the coming decades.

A spokeswoman for PD Ports said it had committed, subject to board approval, to upgrading the structure to ensure it continues to protect Teesport for many years to come.

Due to the extensive planning, research and design work required, substantial improvements may not take place, however, for another two years.

In the meantime, maintenance repairs to the breakwater continue ahead of next winter and will last over the summer.

Mr Calje, chief executive officer of PD Ports, said: “The South Gare breakwate has stood strong in the face of the waves for more than 150 years – we aim to strengthen it for the next 150.

“The storms and sea conditions that we are seeing now are far beyond what the structure was built to withstand.

“This is a long-term piece of work, it will be many months before we are in a position to confirm any final designs and methods of construction.

“In the meantime, we will continue to maintain the structure and ensure it’s ready for whatever the next winter period may bring.

“South Gare is a vital piece of infrastructure for River Tees and the wider economy of Teesside – we must be sure we get it right for the long-term.”

A letter submitted to the local planning authority by consultants Haskoning UK said the South Gare breakwater “suffered loss of core material exposing multiple voids in the lower section and damage to the concrete slab” during Storm Babet.

It said a study appraisal carried out by Mott MacDonald in July last year concluded that, without management intervention, “further deterioration and release of breakwater material could be expected with the potential for destabilisation of the whole structure”, including the grade two listed lighthouse also operated by PD Ports at the northern most point of it.

Additionally, further deterioration would lead to increased wave penetration into the harbour, increased sediment transport and deposition, giving rise to increases in dredging requirements and risks to neighbouring assets and designated sites.

The letter said: “Maintenance works are currently ongoing to secure the structure in the short term, however, these will not provide adequate protection in the longer term.

“It is therefore proposed to carry out works to provide additional protection to the breakwater by placing rock armour using both marine and land-based equipment.”

It suggested that “permitted development rights” could apply in this instance, allowing the substantial scheme, which will take 18 months, to go ahead without planning permission, although a marine licence application was needed.

However, should it be determined by the council that an Environmental Impact Assessment was required, the permitted rights would be withdrawn and instead a planning application would have to be submitted accompanied by the environmental statement.

Approximately 55,000 tonnes of “rock armour” was needed, quarried in Norway and then transported by sea to the port by a barge vessel.

The rocks would be put in place using a combination of a land-based long-reach excavator sited on a barge, or a crane with grab attachment.

No removal of the seabed or dredging would be required.