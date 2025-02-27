Spring peregrine falcons are returning to their nest sites, increasingly on man-made structures

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This slim blue-grey falcon is a spectacular hunter, dropping down like a thunderbolt on a crow or pigeon flying beneath before carrying off the victim in their talons to a favourite perch where they can finish it off and eat it.

Peregrines came close to extinction in the 1960s because of chemical pesticides. Small birds picked up the chemicals such as dieldrin from seed treated by farmers and when peregrines ate these birds a lethal concentration of the poison built up in their bodies,

Their recovery began after the use of these chemicals was banned and has continued apace,

Peregrine falcons are incrteasingly returning to sites at man-made sites.

Natural nest sites are on cliffs but in recent years, encouraged by the provision of nest boxes, peregrines have moved into city centres across Britain including Yorkshire.

Web cameras in place at nest sites in Sheffield, Wakefield, Leeds and York amongst other places have encouraged the general public to learn more about these exciting birds.

The Bradford Peregrine Trail Project hopes that there will be at least one nesting pair of peregrines in their area this year and has already installed nest boxes at Lister Mills, Manningham and on the Damart chimney in Bingley and there are plans to install a box on the clock tower at Bradford City Hall.

Other recent sightings have included more pink-footed geese on the first leg of their migration back to breeding sites in Iceland. There has also been an arrival of Russian white-fronted geese and it is worth checking through any flocks of geese just now to see if there are any of these present.