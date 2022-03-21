And the operations manager role at Spurn Bird Observatory on the Yorkshire coast also comes with the opportunity to rent a cheap villa near to the site.

The deadline for applications is midday on March 25, with interviews taking place at the observatory next month.

It's the perfect job for a bird lover with experience of leading a business.

Spurn Bird Observatory is looking for a new operations manager

The job application says: "We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic, organised and experienced individual to lead our day-to-day running here at Spurn Bird Observatory. We’re looking for someone to be part of an amazing community of local birders, identifying, recording, and enjoying the wide range of birds that pass through the Spurn area in any given year.

"We run a busy and thriving hostel, with birders visiting from all over the UK, especially so in spring and autumn. We own an ever-increasing proportion of land in the area surrounding the Observatory and look to manage that for the conservation of wildlife in the area.

"Our membership base, which is the beating heart of the observatory now stands at over 1100 members and continues to increase year on year.

"The successful candidate will help to deliver many of the different projects the observatory currently runs including Motus tracking network, Little Tern protection, BTO WeBS counts, standardised point counts, Spurn Migration Festival, guided walks and ringing demonstrations as well as looking to further develop these projects as opportunities arise."

The application also highlights the key strengths of the ideal candidate, featuring leadership, staff/volunteer management, finance and research and development.

It is a permanent, full time role with flexible working hours, including weekends and bank holidays. The salary is £25,000 to £28,000 per annum with 28 days annual leave and chargeable accommodation at Kew Villa.

The successful candidate will be expected to be onsite in Kilnsea for the majority of their working day. The ideal candidate will be based within the Holderness area, with accommodation available to rent at Kew Villa for £200 per calendar month.