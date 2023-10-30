The Yorkshire and North East Film Archive has shared a snippet of a film about Spurn Point and a bird observatory there, as part of a project exploring its collections through an environmental lens.

Nature Matters uses moving image to explore one of the most important issues of our time - the impact of climate and environmental change on our natural landscapes.

Here is what those at the archive had to say about this film:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This month the Yorkshire Film Archive takes us to Spurn Point in 1950, which is an iconic and constantly-moving peninsula, which curves between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary. It is a stunning site which has a rich human and natural history - being home to a number of migratory birds, plants and insects.

Nature Matters is exploring environmental stories in the region. Photo: Yorkshire and North East Film Archives

"This film (created by filmmaker Charles Chislett) shows the bird observatory at Spurn Point, and the activities of the people involved in the observatory. This includes trapping the birds and ringing them, before letting them back into the wild.

"Such early data that the individuals would have been collecting (and even the films themselves) can be useful in showing how bird species numbers and size have fluctuated over time, especially in our ever-changing climate.”

This clip is courtesy of the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive as part of their Nature Matters project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Nature Matters explores the archives through an environmental lens and includes activities such as film digitisation, events, outreach and contemporary collecting (the search for nature-based films of the last few decades). Find out more about the project at www.yfanefa.com/nature_matters