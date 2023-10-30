All Sections
Spurn Point: Footage from Yorkshire Film Archive shows work of bird observatory

The Yorkshire and North East Film Archive has shared a snippet of a film about Spurn Point and a bird observatory there, as part of a project exploring its collections through an environmental lens.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:50 GMT

Nature Matters uses moving image to explore one of the most important issues of our time - the impact of climate and environmental change on our natural landscapes.

Here is what those at the archive had to say about this film:

"This month the Yorkshire Film Archive takes us to Spurn Point in 1950, which is an iconic and constantly-moving peninsula, which curves between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary. It is a stunning site which has a rich human and natural history - being home to a number of migratory birds, plants and insects.

Nature Matters is exploring environmental stories in the region. Photo: Yorkshire and North East Film ArchivesNature Matters is exploring environmental stories in the region. Photo: Yorkshire and North East Film Archives
Nature Matters is exploring environmental stories in the region. Photo: Yorkshire and North East Film Archives

"This film (created by filmmaker Charles Chislett) shows the bird observatory at Spurn Point, and the activities of the people involved in the observatory. This includes trapping the birds and ringing them, before letting them back into the wild.

"Such early data that the individuals would have been collecting (and even the films themselves) can be useful in showing how bird species numbers and size have fluctuated over time, especially in our ever-changing climate.”

This clip is courtesy of the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive as part of their Nature Matters project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Nature Matters explores the archives through an environmental lens and includes activities such as film digitisation, events, outreach and contemporary collecting (the search for nature-based films of the last few decades). Find out more about the project at www.yfanefa.com/nature_matters

To watch the full film, visit www.yfanefa.com/record/4735

