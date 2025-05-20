Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. Image: Natural England

A special ceremony has taken place to mark progress made on the construction of Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve’s new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub.

The hub features a wildlife watch tower, a laboratory and meeting space is currently under construction as part of essential research into the reserve’s birdlife, which are of European significance.

The new facility, between Market Weighton and York, will include overnight bunk accommodation for visiting research groups and university students.

It will also host training courses aimed at boosting learning and development in conservation. Natural England staff and volunteers hope the building will encourage wider public involvement in nature recovery, positioning the reserve as both a biological hotspot and a hub for environmental action.

Nick Mobbs (senior site manager, Britcon), Craig Ralston (senior reserve manager at Natural England) Justina Edge (RLB), and Matt Searston (commercial director, Britcon). Image: Natural England

In addition to its conservation and scientific roles, the hub will be used by the NHS to support health and wellbeing initiatives.

To mark construction progress and to coincide with National Nature Reserve week, a steel signing ceremony took place on Monday, May 19.

Staff and volunteers from the reserve, alongside the project’s contractor Britcon, signed one of the steel beams as a way of recognising how far the project has come and the people contributing to its success.

Craig Ralston, senior reserve manager at Natural England, said: “The Lower Derwent Valley NNR is as important for its grassland and breeding and wintering grounds for birds as York Minster and its Roman walls are to York’s history.

“Both the built heritage of York and the internationally important floodplains of the Lower Derwent Valley are up there on the world stage, and this investment will help us build and grow upon that to help nature recover.

“This new facility is a unique opportunity to research, restore and protect nature, both within the reserve and across the wider landscape, by working closely with our partners and local communities.

“We know that growth will be even better for people if it’s nature positive. The new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub will be a powerful tool with multiple benefits.”

