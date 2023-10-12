Naturalist, broadcaster and author Steve Backshall is on the phone for exciting reasons. He is in promotional mode for Ocean, his stage tour which is coming to Sheffield, Bradford and Hull.

But, when asked, it is clear he is affected by the Government’s latest stance on in the environment and Net Zero targets – such as moving the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

“I'm kind of incredibly jaded,” Steve tells The Yorkshire Post. He feels “properly betrayed” because he was part of announcing the Environment Bill and Act, he says, and was “working quite closely with the Government on what appeared to be big, ambitious goals for the environment that would set us ahead of many of our rivals around the world in terms of the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And now, it seems, when it is politically expedient, Rishi Sunak is just rolling back on all of those measures, but in a way that appears to me to be a kind of pulp populism that is not necessarily actually targeting the Government goals, but it's kind of looking to win over voters for an upcoming general election, and that, I think, is just incredibly sad.”

Steve Backshall in the wild. Picture: True to Nature Ltd.

Last month, Mr Sunak announced a a five-year delay in the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and nine-year delay in the ban on new fossil fuel heating for off-gas-grid homes to 2035, among other measures.

Steve says: “We're looking for a 2050 Net Zero target that most scientists thought we wouldn’t reach anyway, so any big step you do that's going to set us back from that is going to make that less likely for us to achieve it.

"But it's more significant that he can stand up and then in one speech,” says Backshall, take “pot shots” concerning different environmental issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like talking about meat taxes and seven different recycling bins and all these kind of nonsense things that have nothing to do with policy. It quite obviously is what I guess people would call dog-whistling, or, even more appropriately, gaslighting.”

Steve Backshall. Picture: True to Nature Ltd.

It is a serious end to a conversation in which he enthusiastically describes how Ocean will treat audiences to stunts, tricks, stage science, outtakes, “big screen beauty” and “bad dad jokes”.

People’s interest in sealife begins with the “obvious stuff,” says Steve, who was part of the presenting team for Blue Planet Live and is known for other shows such as children’s television programme Deadly 60.

“You start with the with the great whales, and with the sharks and turtles and sea horses. And then you start to get a little bit more unusual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You start talking about sea dragons and bizarre polychaete worms and yeti crabs and giant squid and flamboyant cuttlefish and all of the the obscure, weird creatures that are found in the depths of our oceans.

"I think it's really good to see quite how excited people are about the unknown, about the things that might still be lurking somewhere underneath our oceans that we know nothing about.”

The ocean is another part of the environment subject to big issues and “overexploitation is a massive one,” he says.

"We need to better regulate the amount that we're taking from our seas. We need to be more targeted on fish that regenerate quickly,” he adds, citing that species like herring, mackerel and pollock “are much more easy to to fish sustainably, and the same is true worldwide”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But more importantly than that, I think, is having proper marine protected areas that we can use to really protect the breeding grounds, the feeding grounds and the birthing grounds of particular species of fish, and if we protect them properly, then they bounce back and they bounce back quick.”

A Government spokesperson said: "The UK has already overperformed against our previous targets and we’ve cut emissions faster than any other G7 country.“We are adopting a fairer and more pragmatic approach to meeting net zero that eases the burdens on working people.“The Government remains completely committed to its Net Zero commitments, set out in law. Our targets keep us on track to meet that legal commitment, and to meet international commitments including those under the Paris Agreement.”