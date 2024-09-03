"Stop putting vapes in the recycling" public told, after fire at Yorkshire waste site

People across the East Riding have been urged to stop putting disposable vapes and batteries in their recycling after a fire at a recycling site.

The blaze, at Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in Bridlington, was discovered in the early hours of August 30.

The likely cause of the fire has been put down to a spark caused by batteries being discarded in a bin before a collection, according to firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minor damage to the waste transfer station side of the building, managed by FCC Environment, occured but no injuries were reported.

The blaze, at Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in Bridlington, was discovered in the early hours of August 30.

Leaders are now urging the public to check their recycling carefully.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I want to thank firefighters for an amazing job in getting this fire under control so quickly and for preventing it from getting any worse.

“And thank you to staff at FCC Environment who were fantastic in dealing with the damage and making sure the site was safe and ready for it to reopen the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need the public to help us prevent fires like this from happening and the best thing they can do is never to put batteries in their household rubbish or their recycling bins.”

A more serious fire happened at the Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in August last year, which led to the centre being closed to the public for two days.

A spokesperson for the council said: “There are special containers at all household waste recycling sites where people can dispose of batteries, and where they can be sent for recycling.

“Many shops and supermarkets, anywhere that sells batteries, also have recycling containers for batteries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad