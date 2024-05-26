Stunning image of Thor the Walrus in Scarborough among wildlife winners on display in Yorkshire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nunnington Hall is the place to be to view some of the nation’s best wildlife photography in a new exhibition. Steve Teale reports.

There probably isn’t a better place to see wildlife photography than the attractive surroundings of one of North Yorkshire’s premier buildings.

Nunnington Hall is a manor house with organic garden and exciting programme of changing exhibitions in the heart of Ryedale, North Yorkshire.

The spectacular British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition is now open at the National Trust property near Helmsley.

Urban Wildlife runner-up, ‘What’s All the Fuss About?’, walrus at Scarborough, by Will Palmer

Celebrating the diversity of British wildlife and wild spaces, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about British biodiversity, species and habitats.

On display until Sunday, July 7, winning images are selected from thousands of entries in over a dozen categories, including three for juniors.

This year’s exhibition includes a special image from the Yorkshire coast, with Nunnington Hall being the closest National Trust property to that part of the British coastline.

‘What’s All the Fuss About’ was taken by Scarborough-based photographer Will Palmer, who captured the Arctic walrus, Thor, resting ashore on the harbour slipway in Scarborough.

Will’s image picked up runner-up in the Urban Wildlife category, and he said: “It’s always a huge privilege to be recognised for your work and especially when it’s an awards as prestigious as this.

“I captured the image by laying on the cobbles to capture Thor at eye level with the harbour behind. I was very fortunate to get there early and capture the moment at night and before the crowd arrived.

“It’s really special to see the image included in the exhibition and especially at Nunnington Hall with such a wonderful exhibition space and grounds to boot. I’ve hugely appreciated seeing all the effort that’s gone into the exhibition and with it being on my doorstep I’m looking forward to visiting it again soon.”

Laura Kennedy, experience and programming manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re delighted to offer our visitors the opportunity to see this year’s selected images. They are always of such a high quality and the variation of categories means there’s something for everyone.

More than 14,000 images were submitted into this year’s competition, so you really are seeing the very best of British wildlife photography when you visit the exhibition here at Nunnington.”

Nunnington Hall is open every day throughout half-term and then every Tuesday to Sunday until the exhibition ends. Normal admission prices apply, which includes entry to the exhibition, with free entry to National Trust members and under-fives.

The house and gardens are open from 10.30am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.15pm. For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall

For more information about the British Wildlife Photography Awards, visit www.bwpawards.org.

