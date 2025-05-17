Clean water campaigners are to take to the seas and rivers in Yorkshire today in a “paddle protest” over pollution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raw sewage flowed into the country's rivers at a rate of around 60 issues a day last year, according to environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

Now protestors are paddle out in Scarborough's South Bay and Leeds' Granary Wharf as they call for total reform of the water industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week marked the start of the official bathing season in England, running from May 15 to September 30.

A group of surfers, paddleboarders, and wild swimmers pictured protesting at Scarborough (South Bay) last year. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Surfers, swimmers, kayakers and bathers are to take to the water in a number of paddle-out protests at more than 40 locations nationwide.

SAS chief executive Giles Bristow said: “Another year, another summer of swimming and surfing in sewage while our shameless water companies laugh all the way to the bank.

“The public has simply had enough and will be paddling out in their thousands to send a clear message to government and the polluters: end this sewage scandal now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protests are taking place as the Independent Water Commission reviews its evidence before making recommendations to Government on reform.

SAS is calling for a total reform of the privatised water sector, demanding that protecting public health and the environment should be prioritised over profit.

Dr Bethany Norman, a surfer from Scarborough who will be joining today's protest, said Scarborough’s North Bay and South Bay were among the worst-hit beaches in the region.

“As a doctor and a surfer living in Scarborough, I’m outraged by the scale of sewage pollution affecting our coastline," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People here are sick of it- literally and figuratively. But I believe we can turn this around."

A free app has been created by the charity, called the Safer Seas & Rivers Service, to give real-time pollution alerts across the UK at around 450 different locations.