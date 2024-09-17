The Insurance Emporium celebrates World Cleanup Day with a Big Litter Pick
To help raise awareness of the problem, and in conjunction with World Cleanup Day, fishing insurance specialist, The Insurance Emporium, recently held a litter pick along the River Aire at Trundles Lane Bridge, Wakefield.
The Insurance Emporium conducted the litter pick on the 29th of August in conjunction with its ongoing partnership with the Angling Trust, for its Anglers Against Litter campaign, as well as its own volunteering program, aimed at giving back to the local community and fostering culture of service within the organisation.
Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, commented: “We’re delighted to have been able to conduct what we hope will be the first of many angling clean-ups. We know how precious our waterways are, not just to anglers, but to local communities and wildlife enthusiasts all over the UK.”
The Insurance Emporium announced it had become a supporting sponsor of the Angling Trust’s Anglers Against Litter campaign earlier this year. The campaign, whose main sponsor is Shimano, is a nationwide initiative dedicated to reducing litter in and around the UK’s rivers, lakes, and seas.
Martin continued: “Our team of volunteers collected 24 bags of rubbish within an hour and a half, plastic bottles were rife among the litter collected, as well as beer bottles, clothing including gloves and socks. While a sofa was found during the clean-up – it was, unfortunately, not possible to add to our haul of rubbish.”
As part of its employee benefits, team members of The Insurance Emporium now have the opportunity to take part in a day's paid volunteering leave each year. For team members close to the business’ head office in York, it has partnered with York Cares, an independent employee-volunteering charity, which brings businesses, employees and communities together to make York a better place. While team members that live outside of the business’ hybrid working area could partner with a charity closer to them.
