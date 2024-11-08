Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, part of a scheme with Sheffield City Council and Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, has seen the animals brought in to create spaces for wildflowers while keeping on top of brambles.

The authority's Species Survival Fund, awarded over £1m in funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and with £400,000 in additional support, aims to protect such areas to ensure species such as dragonflies and rare orchids can thrive.

The wider project looks to improve sites such as Beighton Marsh, Woodhouse Washlands, Richmond Park and Wickfield Heath, covering a total area of nearly 450 acres.

In one area, Rainbow Meadow, at Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve, Highland and Dexter cows have moved in. By grazing and moving about the fields, it is hoped they can control open spaces.

Patrick Gray, Grazing Co-ordinator at Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, said: “We now have 18 cows on Rainbow Meadow including 17 Dexter cows and one Highland cow.

“The lack of grazing over the past few years has led to the meadow being overrun with brambles and scrub.

"The objective of the grazing is to maintain the site as a woodland pasture, which consists of a mix of veteran trees, young trees, and open grassland.

“This is a pilot scheme, and in the future plan to have grazing at Sally Clark Meadow across the lane, and at Linley Bank.” The hope, with winter grazing, is to remove the build-up of vegetation on the pasture so that ideal conditions are created for wildflowers come spring.

A mix of habitats is particularly important to allow a diversity of habitats to thrive, organisers say, and species such as bats, toads and newts, and birds from barn owls to kingfishers, could benefit.

Now Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, with Sheffield Council, are setting up a volunteer scheme to help "keep an eye" on the cows, reporting any sick, injured or escaped animals. Locals are encouraged to view them from the gate but are advised against entering the meadow.

Among supporters with funding and help are the National Grid, The Environment Agency, South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre, Sheffield Hallam University, Yorkshire Water, Friends of Richmond Park and the South Yorkshire Badger Group.

A Heritage Fund spokesman said: “The Species Survival Fund will support the creation and restoration of wildlife-rich habitats in England. It is open to individuals and organisations working to recover nature.

“Projects must deliver against the fund theme of habitat creation and restoration, including ecosystem restoration, to support species abundance at a landscape, catchment or local scale, either within or outside of protected sites.

“This can include targeted actions taken as part of wider habitat creation or restoration projects.”