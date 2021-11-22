Thixendale wildlife artist nurses injured kingfisher back to full health before releasing it back into the wild

Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has released a rehabilitated kingfisher chick back into the wild.

Mr Fuller had been nursing the beautiful bird after a call about an injured chick that had just fledged the nest.

Mr Fuller said: “I have been studying the kingfishers at the local lakes for years and they are fabulous to watch.

“When I got a call about a kingfisher chick that was injured I wasted no time to rescue it. It was looking very sorry for itself after hitting a lodge window. After flying into the window it definitely had some kind of head injury.

“I caught some sticklebacks to feed it, they can eat around 10 or 12 of these a day.

“It didn’t take too long for the bird to come around, and after ringing, it was ready to be released after a couple of days.”

Go to www.robertefuller.com to find out more about Mr Fuller’s work.