Transforming spaces: Collaboration transforms derelict plot into garden

The project, developed by University of Sheffield Landscape and Architecture student Sam Penrose, was one of a hundred winners of a national initiative that aims to create new green spaces for communities in the UK.

The Nature Hubs Fund, a partnership between Hubbub and Starbucks will fuel the development of 100 green space initiatives in the UK, providing essential access to nature in the heart of communities nearby to Starbucks stores. It received over 600 hundred applicants, with Sam’s Garden Project one of the winners in receipt of £6,000 funding to bring it to life for the people of Scaith Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Scrait Wood Community with Sam Penrose.

According to polling in October 2023 by Hubbub x Censuswide National Polling, only just over a third of people in the UK admitted that they are able to spend more than an hour a week in nature. It is predicted that with a growing population, the UK needs 4,000 new green spaces by 2033 just to maintain current levels of access to green space, demonstrating the pressing need for more community green spaces.

To address the issue, Sam designed his garden project to be focused on sustainability, accessibility, and community involvement. Through a series of community consultations and exhibitions with the local community, his landscape design evolved to feature a mix of evergreen shrubs, trees, seasonal flowers, and a paved area with raised plants and seats providing an inviting communal area. The garden project aims to offer a place for local residents to sit, relax, grow vegetables and meet for social events; it has been designed to be a durable, low-maintenance and accessible space for all local residents to cherish.

Sam said: “Designing projects behind a computer screen had made me long for the chance to make a real, physical difference with the skills I’d learned from my course. The garden project has allowed me to get my hands dirty, literally, and actually create a scheme on site rather than leaving the project at the design stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this project inspires further collaboration between University of Sheffield students and local communities to improve green spaces in areas which don’t otherwise get access to the funding or knowledge necessary to implement the change they are in need of.”

Sam Penrose

For Sam, the initiative was an opportunity to connect with the community and tackle a real-world project. Locals have also expressed their excitement and appreciation for the garden, praising the hands-on experience the University's School of Architecture is bringing to the project.

Peter Thornett, Chairman of Scraith Wood Drive Tenants and Residents Association, said: ''I am very passionate about the importance of a strong local community. For two years I had wondered how to restore a disused dilapidated play area / abandoned garden. It seemed to me that this area should be the heart of the council estate but as COVID and lockdowns hit the country, the dream of community gatherings seemed further away. Not only do I appreciate the need and benefits of a strong community, I actually wanted to make it a reality.

“Communities are built in the spaces between houses. What better communal area than an all year round flowered garden capable of producing edible crops. A gathering space and a resource. Enter Sam from the University’s Landscaping and Architecture Course."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the garden is currently underway, with student volunteers and local residents coming together under Sam's guidance to bring the garden to life in the Scraith Wood area of Sheffield, located just outside Hillsborough. A grand opening will take place at the end of June, with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield in attendance.