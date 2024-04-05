East Riding councillors heard the two nests in Hull were destroyed but efforts to keep the invasive species at bay were struggling to contain their growing numbers. Councillor Jonathan Owen, whose wife is a bee keeper, said Asian hornets preying on honey bees threatened to disrupt the pollination of crops and destabilise ecosystems.

Labour’s Kevin Casson, who keeps bees, said the discovery of Asian hornets in the area in autumn had sounded the alarm within the bee keeping community. It comes as councillors backed Coun Owen’s call for more to be done to raise awareness of Asian hornets and to encourage people to report sightings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors heard Asian hornets were discovered for the first time in Britain in 2016 after first arriving in Europe in France in 2004 and spreading across the continent. It is believed that they arrived in Europe after ending up in cargo from Asia.

The Asian hornet has arrived in the UK and is known to be a killer of honeybees

There were 57 sightings of Asian hornets in the UK in 2023, more than double the previous seven years, including in Hull last year, and a queen has been discovered. This year saw the earliest ever sighting of Asian hornets in the UK March in Ash in Kent, raising concerns that they are increasingly able to survive the winter.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed a hornet was captured on Monday, March 11 and it was taken to a laboratory and identified. Asian hornet workers can grow up to 25mm-long and queens can reach sizes of 30mm, compared to up to 16mm for a worker honey bee.

They have dark brown or black velvety bodies and abdomens expect for the fourth segment which is yellow. They have brown legs with characteristic yellow ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Asian hornet colony can produce up to 6,000 insects every season. They wait outside bees hives to catch them as they return from foraging, cut them into pieces and feed them to their larvae.

A single Asian hornet can eat between 30 and 50 bees a day. There have been 102 confirmed Asian hornet sightings since 2016 and 85 nests have been found and destroyed.

East Wold and Coastal’s Coun Owen said more needed to be done to stave off the spread of the insects to buy time for research into how the UK can adapt to them. He added there were fears that the species could become more widespread as the climate changes.

The councillor said: “Asian hornets prey on honey bees and they seriously disrupt the ecological role they provide. It has altered the biodiversity in the regions of France where it is present and it can be a health risk who have allergies to hornet or wasp stings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad