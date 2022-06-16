Two Pocklington-based environmental groups begin scheme to make area’s gardens more wildlife friendly

Ashley Reaney, who runs the Pocklington Green Corridors project. Photo submitted

Pocklington Green Corridors and Greener Pocklington’s new initiative is focusing on four key areas that will make a difference to animals.

The four changes to help wildlife thrive in gardens are: Food, water, shelter and a place to breed.

Simple steps such as placing a bird bath, planting trees and shrubs, or fitting insect homes and next boxes can give wildlife a huge boost.

The organisations are hoping residents will share photographs of their achievements and in return receive a certificate of appreciation.

Ashley Reaney, who runs the Pocklington Green Corridors project, said: “We can all really make a real difference. If we do a little in the garden for wildlife it will help a lot.”

A Greener Pocklington spokesperson said: “Following lockdown we all appreciate and value the outdoors more than ever.

“Over the years wildlife has been struggling more and more. But we can all really make a real difference.

“A few simple additions/changes can create a lifeline for nature no matter what your garden size!

“Anyone can take part in the scheme – children, families, schools and organisations are especially welcome and there is no entry fee.

“No matter what size of garden you have; you can help wildlife.

“The scheme is open to anyone who is interested, not just Pocklington residents.

“You will be able to upload photos of your efforts and successes to our web page, see what others are doing, and be awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Greener Pocklington group.

“Please help to protect our fragile ecosystem and join this new scheme.

“Remember it’s free to sign up and you will get updates and helpful hints throughout the year as well as your well-earned ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ from Greener Pocklington.”

People can sign up for the scheme by contacting [email protected]

Go to greencorridors.co.uk/garden-wildlife to discover the tips to make your garden more wildlife friendly.