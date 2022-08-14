Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.“I’m always looking up,” says weather enthusiast Jon who is known for his catchphrases familiar with ITV Calendar viewers such as “look up it’s free” and “enjoy it if you can.”

He may have only just retired but Jon still avidly follows the weather charts with the same excitement as he did as a 10-year-old school weather monitor in the 1970s.

“Once a meteorologist, always a meteorologist,” said Jon.

During that decade the UK experienced the prolonged dry spell which prompted the Drought Act of 1976.

Parliament passed the act to ration water as some parts of the UK went without rain for 45 days.

“There are certainly parallels between now and then,” said Jon.

He added that the dry spells back then were “longer lived,” however.

“It lasted all summer in fact,” said 61-year-old Jon.

He said however it’s not unimaginable that we could see freestanding pipes with taps in areas that do not have running water.

Jon, who is currently enjoying the sun on holiday in the countryside, said: “We haven’t seen standpipes yet but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.”

Hose Pipe Ban

Yorkshire Water announced their first hose pipe ban in 27 years which was brought on by the lowest rainfall in parts of Yorkshire since records began more than 130 years ago.

The ban which comes into effect on August 26, currently has no end date.

Households will be banned from using a hose to water their plants, fill paddling pools, wash cars or clean driveways.

Jon agrees with the ban and has said that while we will get some “respite in the shape of rain” next week, that we must be conservative when using water as he has witnessed many reservoirs drying up.

He said: “We need to take very, very great care of the water that we do have left.”

Jon who hung up his ITV cap in July (2022) after covering the UK’s record breaking hottest day (40.3C) making way for his replacement Kerrie Gosney said he may have retired but he will always be following the changing weather.

“I’m just on one long holiday now and will share my passion for the weather in other ways.”

While it’s hard for Jon to put his finger on his most memorable weather event as he has covered every weather event from snow to floods and droughts.

“You name it - I’m very lucky doing all of it.

“I do love the Yorkshire countryside, one of the best things and a breath of fresh air was going up to the Dales with writer Mark Reid to report on the weather.”

But his most privileged moment has been reporting from the top of Emley Moor Mast, said Jon who has been on our screens for 33 years, having reported an estimated 70,000 forecasts.

Although Jon joked that having BBC Look North’s weather presenter Paul Hudson buy him a drink at his leaving do was a highlight.

Jon, who lives near Ilkley will spend his retirement with family and spending plenty of time in the Yorkshire countryside enjoying this new season in life if he can.