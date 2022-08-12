Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before ITV’s longest standing weather forecaster retired at the end of July, Jon covered the UK’s record breaking hottest day on record (40.3C).

Now the former ITV Calendar presenter has shared his forecast on the current heatwave.

He said: “After a very dry winter, a dry spring and a record-breaking dry July, we are desperately short of water now, our reservoirs are very very low indeed you know mother nature does make up.

With Yorkshire Water announcing their first hose pipe ban in 27 years, an amber-weather warning in place and a drought declared in some parts of the UK, TV meteorologist Jon Mitchell has shared his insight on the weather.

“They will eventually fill up again but it will take the whole of autumn and the whole of winter probably before that happens.”

Jon added that while we will get some respite in the shape of rain next week, that we must be conservative when using water as he has witnessed many reservoirs getting very low indeed.

“We need to take very, very great care of the water that we do have left.”

Jon remembers the drought of 1976 and the prolonged dry spell which led to some parts of the UK going without rain for 45 days.

Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban for five million customers which comes into effect in a fortnight.

He said: “The hose pipe ban is absolutely necessary, I have been using a hose pipe to water the garden but now I won't.

“And before that does happen we need to take very very great care of the water that we do have left.”