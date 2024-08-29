The UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and Innovate UK have announced £15m funding over the next five years for a National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre (NAPIC), with the remainder of the support coming from partners.

The centre will be hosted by Leeds University and co-led by the University of Sheffield, the James Hutton Institute and Imperial College London.

Researchers aim to create a pan-UK innovation centre to secure a continuous supply of “safe, tasty, affordable, and healthy proteins” which also support Net Zero goals and “futureproof the UK’s food and animal feed security,” says the University of Leeds.

Cultivated and pan-fried 'foie gras' by Gourmey. Picture: Romain Buisson/Gourmey.

Alternative proteins (AP) are derived from sources other than animals. They include terrestrial and aquatic plants such as cereals, legumes, tubers and nuts; fungus such as mushrooms; algae (such as seaweed); insects; proteins derived using biomass or precision fermentation, and cultured (or lab-grown) ‘meat’.

NAPIC’s partners believe the centre will revolutionise the agri-food sector by harnessing world-leading science to create a strategy for alternative proteins which will take them from the discovery and innovation phase, right through to commercialisation.

Professor Anwesha Sarkar, director of research and innovation for Leeds’ School of Food Science and Nutrition, is the project leader for NAPIC.

She said: “A phased transition towards low-emission alternative proteins which have a reduced reliance on animal agriculture is imperative to deliver sustainability and protein equity for one and all, and to ensure a sustainable planet.

'Pork belly' by Uncommon. Credit: Higher Steaks/Tailored Brands.

“There are many challenges though, and population-level access to, and acceptance of, alternative proteins is currently hindered by a highly complex marketplace, and there are worries about taste, nutritional equivalence and cost, as well as health and safety concerns for consumers and the fear of diminished livelihoods for farmers.

“NAPIC will provide a robust and sustainable platform for open innovation and responsible data exchange and collaboration with partners from industry, regulators, academic partners and policy makers that mitigates the risks associated with this emerging sector, and also addresses the short- and longer-term concerns of consumers and producers.”

Bridging the gap between the UK’sscience and innovation in alternative proteins with production power will be key to NAPIC’s success, they say.

Those behind the project believe it could be a true catalyst to realising a projected UK growth potential in alternative proteins of £6.8 billion annually, with 25,000 jobs created across multiple sectors, as predicted by the environmental group Green Alliance in 2023.

'Pork belly' by Uncommon. Credit: Higher Steaks/Tailored Brands.

More than 30 researchers from the four institutions and more than 120 NAPIC partners will work closely with industry, regulators, investors, and policymakers.

The “Produce” pillar will be led by Professor Derek Stewart of the James Hutton Institute; “Process” will be led by Professor Karen Polizzi of Imperial College London; “People” by Professor Louise Dye of the University of Sheffield and “Perform” by Professor Sarkar.

Professor Dye, co-director of the University of Sheffield’s Institute for Sustainable Food and NAPIC, added: “The key to helping consumers transition towards including alternative proteins in their diet will be ensuring the safety and health benefits of APs and working with our industry partners to integrate alternative proteins into consumers daily diets in ways which are affordable and are as palatable as conventional protein sources.”

Professor Stewart, meanwhile, said "we have barely scratched the surface of this”.

The centre also aims to develop the future leaders of the sector. Bespoke technical, entrepreneurial, regulatory and policy training will be offered and NAPIC will also promote the exchange of knowledge.