‘Unsafe’ Oak Trees Resource Centre in Rotherham to be demolished

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has approved the proposal to permanently shut an “unsafe” care home.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Rotherham Town HallRotherham Town Hall
Rotherham Town Hall

The cabinet has yesterday (September 18) decided to agree with a proposal from Together Housing to demolish the Oaktrees buildings (built and developed as an extra care scheme in 2006) on Stag Willow Close, Broom.

The scheme comprised eight individual flats in the main building (Oak Trees Resource Centre) and 20 bungalows.

However, following a risk assessment, the resource centre was closed due to “significant risks to users and occupiers of the building in the event of a fire”.

A report says: “Following the findings of extensive key reports, specialist risk assessments and legal guidance, Together Housing have made the decision to permanently close the resource centre as the building is unsafe and can no longer be used within the scheme.”

The existing tenants were relocated to nearby Bakersfield Court.

A supporting document states: “Since August 2020, Adult Social Care have continued to provide support to tenants, whilst Together Housing decided the long term future of the Resource Centre.”

Now, Together Housing proposed to permanently close and demolish the Oaktrees building.

The document, therefore, says that “Adult Social Care maintains the offsite wrap around care and support service to the remaining tenants who access the service currently, and in accordance with demand”.

At the cabinet meeting, Cllr Chris Read, the leader of the council, reiterated that tenants that are already in place at Stag Willow “will continue to receive support”.

