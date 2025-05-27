Up to 300 new homes could be built on agricultural land near village

Hundreds of new homes could be built to the north of New Marske with an application for outline planning permission being drawn up by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

The firm wants to build up to 300 homes on agricultural land north of Longbeck Lane, a mixture of two to five bedroom properties, 15% of which would be in the affordable housing category.

The planned development would be only about a mile-and-a-half away from an existing Taylor Wimpey/Miller Homes development in construction on the edge of neighbouring Marske, which has proved controversial prompting objections and prolonged campaigning from existing residents.

Taylor Wimpey has been carrying out a local consultation, which ends next Wednesday (May 28) and said it intended to submit an outline application to Redcar and Cleveland Council in July.

Ben Stephenson, a strategic land and planning manager employed by the company, said: “Collating the views of local residents is an essential part of our development process and we’re keen to gather as much feedback as we can from residents about our plans for a new community in New Marske.”

The council, which is undertaking preparation for a new Local Plan, a development blueprint for the borough, previously had an annual target of 234 housing completions, which has been regularly exceeded.

But as part of the Government’s efforts to grow the economy that has been increased to 559, more than half of which would be met in a single swoop by the New Marske plans.

In 2024/25 more than 355 new homes were completed in Redcar and Cleveland.

Some councillors have raised concerns about overdevelopment and insufficient financial contributions from housebuilders towards community facilities and the required transport infrastructure to meet growing population needs, along with the loss of so-called green wedge land.

Information published by Taylor Wimpey as part of the local consultation process said there would be a single point of access into the new site off Longbeck Lane.

The new properties proposed would be built to meet Future Homes Standards emitting up to 80% less carbon than homes built under previous building regulations with energy efficiency to the fore.

Other elements would include photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, triple window glazing, flow restrictive taps and water saving appliances, and for vehicles, EV charging points.

It also described creating a “network of open spaces incorporating formal landscaping, play areas and natural planting”, along with the potential of a community orchard/allotments, with an overall 10% biodiversity gain resulting.

An assessment of the economic benefits which might flow said there could be a £1.9m annual boost to the local economy, while 40 direct and 30 indirect jobs in the supply chain could be created and supported during construction.