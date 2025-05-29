US backtrack in green investment could be UK’s gain, says low carbon business ambassador

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Dame Julia King, who is also a member of the Committee on Climate Change and served as chair of the House of Lords Science and Technology Select Committee, said that the UK research sector could potentially benefit from recent shifts in the US around clean energy, with South Yorkshire set to play a crucial role.

She said: “If the US is backing off with research investment in things like hydrogen and other green energy technologies, actually that's a real opportunity for the UK research sector, and indeed for businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments follow major changes around green energy investment in the US, brought in since the Trump administration came into power.

Professor Dame Julia King addresses a pannel at UKREiiF 2025.

Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a tax and spending package which included the termination of tax credits for green hydrogen production.

Critics had previously warned that should the bill be approved, it would risk collapsing the majority of green hydrogen projects in the US.

Trump’s first day in office also saw him sign an executive order to pause all leasing of federal waters for offshore wind projects. The administration also paused all new or renewed approvals for wind projects on federal land until the completion of a comprehensive review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s comments came shortly after a panel discussion at last week’s UKREiiF conference, held in Leeds. The discussion focussed on how South Yorkshire could play a major role in the development of clean energy in the UK.

During the panel session, Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “We have a genuine deep history when it comes to advanced manufacturing, production, propulsion, and when it comes to engineering.

“On the site of what was once Orgreave Colliery, we now have the world’s first Advanced Manufacturing Park, where companies like Rolls Royce and Boeing are doing world-leading research, and companies like ITM Power are at the cutting edge of the next generation of green energy.

“It's brilliant to be able to say that in this sector – in a space which I think is going to be the area which powers the economy going forward – we are absolutely at the cutting edge of that technology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also saw South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority sign an Memorandum of Understanding with Holtec Britain, the firm behind plans for a major new factory in South Yorkshire.

Holtec announced in September last year that it was planning to build a new factory to create parts for Small Modular Reactors – a type of nuclear reactor – in South Yorkshire, in a move which the firm said represents a £1.5bn investment.

Speaking on the company’s choice of South Yorkshire, King, who is also a senior advisor at Holtec, said last week: “I think the region has got some brilliant assets.

“The region has a whole range of advanced manufacturing in the clean energy area, that's a real attraction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King added that she believed the nuclear sector was “generally pretty safe from the kinds of ups and downs in political thinking” around traditional forms of green energy.

As well as the step away from clean energy investment seen through the US government, a number of large firms have also taken steps to divest in the sector since the start of 2025.

Both Shell and BP announced towards the start of this year that they were cutting back investment into green energy.

In the UK specifically, Danish firm Orsted also announced earlier this month that it was cancelling its plans for a huge windfarm previously set to be located off the Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SSE also said last week that it was “unlikely” to reach its 2030 renewable energy generation target as the company announced that it was cutting its five-year investment expectations by £3bn.

The Scotland-based firm, which is engaged with multiple projects in Yorkshire, said that macroeconomic challenges had led it to reduce its near-term capital investment expectations down to £17.5bn.