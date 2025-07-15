Local people have hit out at plans to build wind turbines on a landscape made famous in paintings of the Yorkshire Wolds by David Hockney. Charlie Fenton reports.

Villagers are protesting at plans to erect six giant wind turbines in a Yorkshire beauty spot immortalised by Britain’s greatest living artist David Hockney.

They say the huge 492-foot-high turbines proposed for a site near Woldgate in the Yorkshire Wolds will ‘ruin’ the rolling landscape which inspired the artist.

Hockney, 88, created a series of paintings of nearby Woldgate Woods which he regularly passed on the way to Bridlington, East Yorkshire, where he had a studio.

David Hockney poses in front of the painting, 'The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011', which he has donated to the museum at Centre Pompidou on September 26, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

One piece – titled Woldgate Woods – sold for £9.4m in New York in 2016.

Hockney has previously objected to wind farm proposals in the area describing the turbines as ‘big ugly things.’

But the new proposals have alarmed local residents in the nearby village of Rudston.

Resident Robert Booth, 57, said: “It’s unthinkable that the beauty and tranquility of Woldgate, made world famous by Hockney, could be eroded by this industrial scale wind farm.

Rob Booth (left) and Brendan McEvoy who are opposed to wind turbines planned to be built near Bridlington in Yorkshire

“Woldgate has historical and cultural significance and is loved by locals and visitors from around the UK and internationally.

“I’m staggered that a developer would even contemplate erecting them here.

“We accept that steps need to be taken to reach net zero, but allowing something like this site will set a dangerous precedent for the industrialization of the countryside.”

Another resident, retired art teacher Nancy Millar, 74, who lives in nearby Carnaby said: “Surely a more suitable location could be found that isn’t as enjoyed and celebrated as an area of natural beauty as the Wolds?

“I’m a massive advocate of green energy and the drive to tackle climate change – I understand the need for clean energy solutions and that they have to go somewhere but just not here. It’s an area that has inspired hundreds of artists by its visual interest and beauty not least David Hockney.

“Once giant industrial structures area imprinted on the landscape that heritage and future depictions are gone for good.”

People living in Rudston only became aware of the turbines plan last week after receiving leaflets in the post which invited them to three public consultations in surrounding towns to showcase the plans.

Formal planning applications have not yet been submitted by Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) but the firm says it has already started an environmental survey.

According to the leaflet the turbines will be to the south of Woldgate between Thornholme and Haisthorpe.

It says the windfarm will be adjacent to the recently approved Three Oaks Renewable Energy Park.

This will be a 161-acre solar farm and was approved by East Riding County Council in Spring 2024.

An image included outlined six red boxes in lines of three outlining the proposed areas for the turbines, a marked box outlines the solar farm.

Inside the boxes are small black dots indicating where each of the turbines will be roughly located.

Information from the leaflet states the site will be accessed using the A614 of the local road network.

It outlines the turbines will have, if approved, a six to nine month construction period and will be functional for 40 years and will be fully decommissioned.

It also says the turbines could provide local energy discounts to households near the site.

Ridge Clean Energy claims the turbines would produce 25.2MW of green energy which is as much as 24,000 homes use in a year based on the average household usage in the area.

The leaflet reads: “The addition of the wind to the already approved Three Oaks solar farm would create a hybrid renewable energy park supporting the UK’s ambition to become a clean energy superpower”.

“The scheme would deliver an excellent source of secure and reliable renewable energy at a time when it is needed most.”

They also say project would create a £5m Community Benefit Fund, which could be used for local projects and initiatives and potentially provide an energy rebate for the properties surrounding the area.

Hockney created several pieces in the Woldgate area most notably a six-month project titled ‘The Arrival of Spring’ he painted on his iPad from January 1 to early June 2011.

A spokesperson for Ridge Clean Energy said: “We are pleased to make public our proposals for the Three Oaks Renewable Energy Park Extension.

“We look forward to discussing the potential project with the local community in the coming weeks.

“We have greatly enjoyed supporting and working alongside the communities of Burton Agnes and Carnaby in recent years, such as our winter fuel voucher initiative with East Riding Food Poverty Alliance this past winter, as well as the Joyful Connections Welcome Space Project in Burton Agnes more recently.

“We are focused on ensuring this potential project reflects local priorities, and we recognise the role onshore wind plays within the Government’s welcome drive towards UK energy independence and lower bills for households and businesses.”

In 2012, planning permission for six turbines in the region had previously been denied by the council when they ruled they would cause unacceptable interference to the radar at a nearby RAF station.

They also said the height and location of the structures would dominate the landscape and would affect the visual quality for visitors to nearby town, Burton Agnes.

In 2011, more than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for the Yorkshire Wolds to be granted special protection status, but the area is still yet to be granted Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status.

A spokesperson for East Riding Country Council said that as it was a “planning matter” and it would not be “appropriate for the council to comment”.