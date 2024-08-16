Watch as workers abseil down Hull's tidal barrier to carry out nuts and bolts inspection

Specialist contractors have been abseiling down Hull's tidal barrier to carry out a nuts and bolts inspection of the landmark structure.

For the past few weeks they've been working on the 44-year-old structure, which is second in size to the Thames Barrier and has successfully protected the city from flooding since it opened in 1980.

Routine maintenance continues all year round, but close-up, forensic inspections only occur around once a decade. People have been getting a good view of the work as they cross the river Hull from the Deep visitors centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors from specialist rope access firms CAN and RSK can be seen working, while safety operatives look on perched on a walkway 90ft above the river Hull.

The tidal barrier is held horizontal when it is not used, and turns 90 degrees before being lowered to the riverbed when needed

The team has been grinding layers of paint off the welded joints so the welds and steelwork can be inspected. Adviser for the Environment Agency Adrian Robinson said some nuts and bolts will be taken out and sent to the lab where they are X-rayed for wear and fractures that are not visible to the naked eye.He said: "The structure is 212 tonnes and moves a lot, it is metal so it contracts and expands, so we always need to ensure its integrity.

"This is a really good way to do a visual and touch inspection - these people are experts at what they do and do this all over for a living."