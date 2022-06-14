A recent report shows the region also had a relatively high number of young deaths.

Experts now fear this surge in deaths will worsen over the summer months.

The report by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) showed there were nine accidental drownings reported in West Yorkshire for 2021, an increase of five on the previous year.

Rivers were seen to be a key site of drownings (four in nine cases), as well as reservoirs (two in nine cases) and lakes (two in nine cases).

Around a half of those who drowned had intended to enter the water, with three in nine victims swimming, and two in nine jumping into the water.

In eight out of nine cases no traces of alcohol and/or drugs were found. The average age of victims in West Yorkshire was 39 years old, however the county saw a relatively high number of young deaths, with the loss of three teenage boys (aged 13, 14 and 15), all at outdoor water sites.

The national charity which provide lifesaving and lifeguarding training across the UK and Ireland, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) fears that with summer fast approaching, people will head to the waterways within West Yorkshire to enjoy the warmer weather without water basic safety knowledge, and even more fatalities will be seen over the summer months.

Lee Heard, Charity Director at RLSS UK said: “With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months.

“We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer. We know that with the right water safety knowledge, accidental drownings are avoidable.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their summer break and enjoy being in or around water but be safe in the knowledge that they, and their children, have the skills and understanding about water safety, which could potentially save a life. Every life is worth saving.”

What is the Water Safety Code?

With many families opting for staycations and heading to the coastlines and waterways for holidays in recent times, having an understanding of what to do if you find yourself or someone else in trouble in the water is more important than ever.

Mr Heard added in a recent survey, over 55 per cent of parents said they would not be confident their child would know what to do if they fell into open water.

“If you or someone else finds themselves in difficulty in the water, it’s vital to remember the Water Safety Code: whenever you are around water you should stop and think to assess your surroundings and look for any dangers; stay together when around water and always go with family and friends; in an emergency call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue service when inland and the Coastguard if at the coast; and finally float to live, if you fall in or become tired, stay calm, float on your back and call for help, or if you see someone in the water, throw something that floats to them and resist temptation to go in,” said Mr Heard.

The charity is urging those who live in and will be visiting West Yorkshire this year to engage with their national Drowning Prevention Week campaign, 18th-25th June, to ensure they have the water safety knowledge needed to enjoy a summer by the water.

For Drowning Prevention Week (DPW), the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) has a range of free educational resources available on their website for children, young people and parents and are holding their annual Drowning Prevention Week campaign between 18th-25th June to equip everyone across the UK and Ireland with the skills and knowledge to make the right decisions about water safety.