A group of community and nature groups in West Yorkshire have launched a campaign to raise money to purchase a woodland which they fear could otherwise be felled for timber.

Known as East Wood, the land is on the edge of Otley and is being marketed by Yorkshire estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for a guide price of £100,000. It is described as having species including sycamore, oak and birch, wild garlic and bluebells.

Groups including Menston Area Nature Trust, Otley 2030, Wharfedale Naturalists Society, Wildlife Friendly Otley, Climate Action Ilkley, Climate Action Menston, Addingham Environment Group, Yorkshire Rewilding Network, Woodland Savers, and Protect Earth are aiming to raise enough cash by February 14 to purchase the site, which they say they will manage for nature recovery, wildlife and community wellbeing and learning.

“East Wood is a precious resource for people, wildlife, and the climate,” they say, “but its future is incredibly uncertain. We want East Wood to become a community asset, improving access, putting land back into the ownership of the community, and maximising the potential for birds, insects, plants, fungi - bringing back a rich understory to make this woodland a fully functioning ecosystem.

East Wood, a stretch of woodland above Otley, is up for sale. Photo: Otley 2030

“However, if a single landowner purchases it privately it could be felled for timber or used for pheasant shooting, or we could see large areas, including important heritage features essentially fenced off (other than the footpath). We want East Wood to live on in community ownership for generations to come, increasing our connection with nature and encouraging its recovery.”

Ian Cox, a director at Dacre, Son & Hartley, who heads up the firm’s agricultural and development team, said the land would “appeal to a wide range of buyers, from those who want their own piece of countryside or anyone keen to explore the site’s timber production capabilities”.

The crowdfunding campaign can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/otley-east-wood-community-buyout