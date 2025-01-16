Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ironically titled What A Load of Rubbish, the book is the latest in a series of anti-litter initiatives that 86-year-old Black has launched during the past decade.

The former joint chairman of the Keighley-based Peter Black Holdings – a major supplier of products and services to some of the UK’s leading retailers – Black made the popular films Don’t Drop Litter or Else! and When I’m Cleaning Lay-bys.

Together the films received more than 500,000 hits on YouTube.

Thomas Black, the well-known West Yorkshire businessmen and anti-litter campaigner.

“I was completely bowled over by the success of these two films which clearly struck a chord with many people,” says Black, who lives in Ilkley.

“The rapidly increasing amount of litter in our towns and cities, as well as our countryside, is a national disgrace.

“Encouraged by the reaction to my films, I wanted to get my thoughts about litter – especially who drops it and why – down on paper. What A Load of Rubbish is the result.

"The anti-litter message is as hard-hitting as ever, and I hope my book makes it clear that dropping litter of any sort is anti-social, bad for the environment and eventually hits us all in the pocket”.

The foreword to What A Load of Rubbish was written by Conservative MP for Keighley and Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Robbie Moore.

In it, he writes: “I hope you are inspired by Black’s journey and reminded that every effort, no matter how small, contributes to a cleaner, safer and more connected society.”

“My key message is that we need to change our culture as a nation when it comes to litter,” adds Black.

“Just look at Japan, where it’s pretty much unthinkable to drop litter. Japan has a recycling rate of 77 per cent, while ours is 36 per cent. What an indictment of us as a nation.”

Black, however, believes there is no easy answer to the question of who drops litter and why.

“I believe the combination of single-use plastic by major retailers and a society without discipline and declining family values is at the heart of the problem,” he says.

"The first problem is easier to solve than the second and it is high time that global retailers took proper responsibility for the litter their food and drink creates.

“It is enlightened self-interest to campaign against littering. It is estimated that more than £1bn of local government money is spent on collecting litter every year. It therefore follows that less litter means more money for education, the police, the social services etc – and would also help to keep Council Tax low.”

Despite his quest to understand why people drop litter, however, Black still remains angry at those who do it.

“I am lucky enough to live in one of the most beautiful areas of Yorkshire, on the outskirts of Ilkley, and it makes me so cross – and so sad – to see how many people disrespect the countryside and dump their revolting litter anywhere they want,” says Black.

“This led me to launch the Ilkley Litter Picker Of the Year Award in 2021, which has proved a moderate success.”

Black is also keen to pay tribute to his friends and family who have contributed to What A Load of Rubbish, including the Timpson family, who inspired the book; Jeff Yates, a tireless anti- litter campaigner from Guiseley; Mark Dexter, ex-Sky journalist; Trevor Wilson, publisher who helped get the book over the line; and Black’s own son Daniel.

“Without doubt, the challenge we face is changing the culture of littering and to educate the litterer,” says Black.

“We need to make them feel valued and proud of their environment and their community. That is down to both parental influence and schools. At the same time, the single plastic packaging problem must be tackled and major retailers need to place the anti-littering message at the heart of their operations.