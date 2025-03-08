Why a herd of Exmoor ponies are making Yorkshire their new home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A herd of Exmoor ponies are making one of Yorkshire’s most important wildlife sites their home for the winter, as part of a new nature recovery initiative.

A herd of four Exmoor ponies have now arrived at Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, near Brighouse as part of a project called Reviving Calderdale’s Grasslands, which seeks to reintroduce conservation grazing to sites across the borough.

Calderdale Council, which is working with the National Trust and Natural England on the initiative, declared an ecological emergency in 2021, acknowledging that the borough’s wildlife and wild spaces are under threat and face major challenges, many linked to habitat loss and the impacts of climate change.

Exmoor ponies' dental conformation makes them very neat grazers with a clean bite.

Protecting and restoring the borough’s natural grasslands, is one of the key themes of the borough’s Ecological Emergency Action Plan.

The ponies have been transported to the site with Natural England sponsoring a dedicated livestock trailer for the project.

The Exmoor breed, which listed as Endangered by the Rare Breed Survival Trust because of its small genetic pool, is able to play a crucial role in the project by sustainably grazing the grasslands, maintaining pasture and naturally supporting processes such as seed germination and enhancing biodiversity. They are extremely hardy, with a double winter coat, and are intelligent and adaptable, making them perfectly suited for the Yorkshire climate.

Historically, the Exmoor pony has been used by the hill farmers for a wide variety of work from being ridden for shepherding to being used in harness for ploughing, harrowing, taking feed to stock as well as pulling carts.

Exmoors have carved a niche for themselves at Cromwell Bottom as conservation grazers.

In addition, breed experts say their dental conformation makes them very neat grazers with a clean bite. Exmoor ponies readily graze on tough herbage that other animals will not touch allowing more delicate plants space to grow.

Restoring natural grassland is part of work to protect Calderdale’s landscapes and wildlife and promote nature conservation. It has many benefits from enhancing climate resilience to supporting biodiversity. When managed well, grasslands can also reduce flooding by slowing water flow during heavy rain.

Unfortunately, many of Calderdale's ancient grasslands and meadows are in poor shape. Some lack active management, while others are overused, causing these habitats and their wildlife to decline.

In the past, large wild herbivores, such as red deer and wild horses, would have grazed on the land, but their long absence from the landscape has left a gap in natural grassland management. Exmoor ponies are able to thrive on poor grazing, serving as a natural substitute for their wild ancestors.

The Exmoor breed is listed as Endangered by the Rare Breed Survival Trust because of its small genetic pool.

The herd of ponies will remain at Cromwell Bottom until spring, helping to maintain and enhance important grassland habitats. Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Cllr Scott Patient, said: “If you’re a regular visitor to the beautiful Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, you may just have noticed some new residents at the site, as we’ve welcomed a herd of Exmoor ponies.

“The introduction of this hardy breed is supporting our work to address the ecological emergency that we face, restoring our important grassland habitats which are habitats for many plants and animals.

“The way that Exmoor ponies graze makes them brilliant for grassland conservation and their efforts should encourage more wildlife and plant life at the nature reserve. This will support habitats for butterflies, moths, birds, mammals and fungi, whilst also improving soil health and boosting natural carbon storage.”

Rosie Holdsworth, Countryside and Partnerships Manager for West Yorkshire at the National Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that our conservation grazing ponies are going to graze Cromwell Bottom as this is an exciting new stage of the project. We’ve seen the benefits they’ve brought to grasslands elsewhere in Calderdale including on our National Trust sites and look forward to seeing their habitat restoration efforts take effect at this new site.

“As a hardy native breed, Exmoors are really well suited to conservation grazing and thrive on Calderdale’s species rich pastures. Moving the ponies to new sites provides new grazing and enrichment for them and they’re always excited to get out of the trailer and explore a new site.”