Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller reveals how he helped two tawny owls to fledge in new video

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has revealed how he helped two tawny owlets fledge against the odds in a new video.

Mr Fuller resorted to dropping mice into the owlets’ nest to supplement food for the chicks because their dad Ozzy was not supporting mum Bonnie. The owls’ journey has been documented in a new video.

Once the two chicks started to fledge, Mr Fuller also set up a feeding branch close to the nest where food was left for the birds.

Mr Fuller said: “This was Bonnie and Ozzy’s second clutch of the year and the odds were stacked against them.

“With a helping hand from me it was amazing to see both owlets fledge and set off for lives on their own.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2uwvc6w3 to watch Mr Fuller’s video.

Visit www.robertefuller.com to find out more about Mr Fuller’s gallery and his work with the area’s wildlife.