Wildlife group hope to put 500,000 oysters into Yorkshire river to tackle pollution
Wilder Humber aim to re-introduce the native European flat oysters to the Humber estuary in East Yorkshire over the next five years.
The estuary was once home to a large thriving oyster reef, but it declined because of overfishing, disease and a reduction in water quality.
The animals are being introduced as a way of tackling pollution as a single one can clean 200 litres of water a day, experts say.
The oyster larvae are placed in a tank filled with scallop shells, then they attach together, before being released into the Humber.
Dr Nik Sachlikidis, CEO of The Oyster Restoration Company which is supplying the larvae, said they are "paving the way for further native oyster restoration projects."
He said: "By collaborating with knowledgeable and mission-aligned partners, we are taking a major step towards scalable onshore and offshore deployment that will significantly enhance biodiversity.
"The positive impact of native oysters on marine ecology is profound.
"Together, we are paving the way for further native oyster restoration projects, ensuring a healthier and more resilient environment for the future."
Laura Welton, native oyster restoration officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We hope to see a high number of oyster larvae settled on the scallop shells.
"If the trial is successful, this method has substantial potential for creating larger native oysters reefs in the Humber and around the UK."
