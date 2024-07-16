Work to turn former brickworks in Wrose into green oasis completed with heron first visitor

Work to turn a former brickworks in Wrose into a green oasis has now been completed, and a heron is among the wildlife to have already visited.

Wrose Quarry Wetlands on Carr Lane is a 2.5 acre site that has been created with £70,000 funding from the Government Shipley Towns Fund.

The dramatic transformation of the site included improving a network of paths as well as the excavation of new ponds and wetlands, so that the space can be enjoyed all year round.

Months of work were undertaken by more than 120 volunteers, and the improvements involved installing new drainage and at least 30 metres of additional stone pitching as part of the extended pathway.

Col Powell, leading the project for The Conservation Volunteers, said: “This has been an incredible project to work on and will be a sanctuary for people to visit, with incredible views.

“The new ponds and wetland features complement the existing habitats, opening up the site to a broad range of flora and fauna. We’ve already had reports of a heron here which is fantastic.”

Volunteers were joined onsite by members of the Shipley Towns Fund and Bradford Council, as well as pupils from nearby Low Ash Primary School to officially launch the wetlands.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “This place has been transformed, from waterlogged paths to something special for the whole community to enjoy for many years to come.

“It’s the result of a lot of hard work from all the volunteers, business and community groups involved as well as the teams at the Towns Fund, and Bradford Council.”