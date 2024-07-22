Schools, sports clubs and community groups still have time to take advantage of the Woodland Trust’s latest free trees giveaway and help the charity reach a staggering 16 million tree milestone.

The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity has sgiven away 15 million saplings so far through its popular free trees scheme since it started in 2010.

And with applications for the autumn delivery window closing next month, the Trust is urging people across Yorkshire to take advantage of the scheme and help tackle the climate and nature crisis.

The spring delivery in March 2024 saw 24,015 saplings finding homes in the region and applications for delivery in September are closing on August 26.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Steve Shill said: “Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference to people and the planet. Trees help nature, combat flooding, provide shelter and reduce pollution. And they unite communities, inspire pride and bring huge benefits for mental wellbeing. It’s a great way for schoolchildren and all sorts of community groups – from sports clubs to faith groups – to learn about the environment and do their bit.”