It is part of a "worldwide bioblitz”, says the University of York, with nearly 600 cities around the world participating this year.

Anyone in the greater York area can contribute by documenting the wild plants and animals they encounter in gardens and parks, in the city or in the countryside, at home or at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City Nature Challenge is open to everyone, whether a seasoned naturalist or just curious about the wild world in and around York.

A field at Gate Helmsley near York with a backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Participation is easy and accessible: users just need to download the free iNaturalist app, take photos of wildlife and submit them for identification by a global community of scientists and naturalists.

York’s City Nature Challenge is the brainchild of Dr Smriti Safaya, an Affiliated Researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environment and Geography at the University of York, John Terenzini, an independent citizen science researcher, and Erin McDonagh, a third year biology student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bioblitz is more than research though - it’s seen as a four-day discovery of York’s wildlife through engaging events around the city and an exploration of wildlife in greater York.

Dr Smriti Safaya Postdoctoral Fellow and SEI Associate Researcher Environmental Sustainability at York (ESAY), The University of York. Picture: John Terenzini.

Dr Safaya says: “We are thrilled to be bringing the City Nature Challenge to York for the first time, to help people take the time to appreciate the amazing wildlife we have here.

"Our bioblitz will help to build understanding and connect with nature in a really meaningful way.

"The data collected during York’s City Nature Challenge will help scientists gain a better understanding of urban ecosystems and the species that inhabit them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This information is crucial for informing conservation efforts and creating a more sustainable future for our cities.

"And a little friendly competition to be the most active of all the 24 UK cities participating on the leaderboard wouldn't hurt!”

Other locations around UK taking part include Gloucestershire, Lancashire, the North East, the West of England, Swansea and Dundee.

Erin says: “The nature challenge is fun, free, and easy to participate in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Observations can be made during the course of your normal daily activities, during a walk around town, or even further afield in a local nature reserve.

“You don't even have to leave home to participate! You can make observations from your window or in your own garden.”

She added: “It is a great way to contribute to science and learn more about your local biodiversity. And what is really important is that all the observations will help to inform conservation efforts here in York, so it’s a chance to protect nature where you live, work and play.”

Observing, recording and enjoying nature can have a big impact on health and wellbeing, believes Professor Piran White, from the Department of Environment and Geography at the university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nature offers lots of benefits for people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing. It can provide opportunities for physical activity, it can help with reducing stress and anxiety, and it can create exciting places for meeting up with friends.

“We can also use nature for green social prescribing, as an alternative or complementary approach to more traditional forms of treatment for people living with different mental health conditions.

"Connecting with nature is not only good for us, but it is also good for nature, since people who are more connected with nature tend to care more about the environment.”

Supporting partners include: City of York Council, York College, River Foss Society, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Foss Fairy Trail, St. Nicks, Friends of Rowntree Park, Environmental Sustainability at York (ESAY, University of York), Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), YorCares, EcoChurches, Scouts, Move the Masses, Friends of Hagwood, to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The York City Nature Challenge Launch event is taking place from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Friday, April 26 at the Marriott Room of the York Explore Library and Archive.