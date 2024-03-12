The 20-acre park in York features children's playgrounds, tennis courts, bowling greens, a basketball court and a skateboarding area that have been inaccessible due to flooding since mid-December.

However, Rowntree Park re-opened on Monday, March 11, following volunteers clearing up the mess the flooding made.

James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning from City of York Council, said: “Water levels have now subsided to safe levels which means we have been able to clean up the paths and the wider area and remove any remaining debris with the help of the Friends of Rowntree Park and Community Payback.

Rowntree Park

“We understand how important green spaces are to our residents and visitors, and Rowntree Park is a great space for the city, our thanks to volunteers who helped our officers make the area accessible again.”

A spokesperson for the charity Friends of Rowntree Park said: “Thank you to the council and volunteers for doing what they can to get the park back open.

“Please be aware, it’s a bit of a soggy sad mess in there.

“Ground is saturated, so please avoid the grass.

There's still some water on Rowntree Park

“Also parts of the playground are fenced off as a swamp.

“We welcome volunteers to continue to help with clearing up and tidying on Monday, Thursday and Friday morning.

“Also we have a public meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 7pm to 8.30pm to discuss the flooding.”

Fans of Rowntree Park expressed their delight at the news was announced on Facebook.

Stuart Lowis said: “I've missed my lunchtime stroll through the park.

“Well done and thanks to all who have worked on the clear-up.”

Philip Hulse added: “I went in with the grandkids and they loved being back.

“Massive thank you to all who made it possible.”