Yorkshire city sees 'significant' drop in harmful pollution after introduction of Clean Air Zone

The level of harmful nitrogen dioxide from traffic pollution has “fallen significantly” since the introduction of a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in a Yorkshire city, according to the council.

Sheffield’s CAZ was launched in February 2023, and introduced measures where the most heavily polluting vehicles - heavy good vehicles, vans, taxis and buses and so on - had to pay a daily charge to drive into the inner city and ring road. Private passenger cars are not subject to the charge.

The annual average air quality data from January to December 2023 shows a reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) caused by road traffic. All monitored locations across the city’s CAZ showed a reduction in NO2 levels compared to the previous year, with an overall reduction of the chemical compound of 16 per cent in the CAZ area since the scheme’s launch.

Outside the CAZ an average reduction in NO2 of 21 per cent has been observed across Sheffield during 2023.

The introduction of a bus gate on the northbound stretch of Arundel Gate has seen the level of NO2 observed drop by 27 per cent in 2023, bringing it within the legal levels of NO2. In 2022 the levels were outside this threshold.

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair for the Transport and Regeneration Committee for Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m really pleased to share that air quality in the city is improving. Data collected as part of the Clean Air Zone shows that air pollution caused by vehicles has dropped right across the city, and we’re seeing that more and more people and businesses are making the switch to cleaner vehicles – it’s a fantastic achievement for Sheffield.

“In the coming year we expect to see even further improvements in our air quality, but there’s much more to be done to make sure that Sheffield’s air quality levels move closer to those recommended by the World Health Organisation.”

The CAZ was introduced in phases, with full charging not implemented until June 2023. It’s expected that the highest impact on NO2 levels would have been seen after this date, and that a further reduction will be seen in next year’s data.

“This is a brilliant start,” added Coun Miskell, “but it is only a start. I want to take this opportunity to thank business and people across Sheffield who have made the transition to cleaner, less polluting vehicles.

“Together, we’re improving air quality, not just for now, but for the generations to come.”

The CAZ’s introduction was supported by a grant scheme to help people upgrade or replace non-compliant vehicles with cleaner ones, with more than 1,500 grants being paid up until the end of May 2024.

It has lead to Sheffield’s taxi fleet now being 95 per cent compliant compared to only 64 per cent in November 2022, before the CAZ was introduced.