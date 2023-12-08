Yorkshire faces surge in flood warnings as 30 alerts issued
Just days earlier (Dec 6) Yorkshire faced only three flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and five alerts, however today (Dec 8), the number of warnings and alerts for the county has risen to 30.
Flooding is expected in near York, Cottingham, Upper Hull, and several campsites as river levels rise and those in low-lying lands are at risk.
A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. People with this warning:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- Flooding is expected in three Yorkshire areas this week
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk sit
The first flood warning is for properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge, due to river levels rising steadily.
People are urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and also, do not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.
River levels remain high on Willow Beck and its tributaries due to the rainfall over the last day and flooding may be affecting locations near Willow Beck, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Alverton Lane, High Street (B1333), Friarage Street, East Road and The Friarage Hospital. For this area rainfall is forecast for this afternoon (Dec 8).
Due to rising river levels and more rain forecast, a flood warning is in place for properties around King St, Northgate, Dunswell Rd, and North Moor Ln.
Over in the Upper Hull catchment area, including River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme and Burshill, so residents are being advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.
Low-lying land, particularly around Buttercrambe Mill at Buttercrambe Bridge is expected to flood due to further rain forecast into the weekend. Alongside this, river levels are expected to remain high for several days
The Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and properties at Kexby Bridge have a flooding forecast due to rising river levels and these levels are due to rise further over the weekend (Dec 9 and 10).
The Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Site also has a flood warning as the River Ure levels are slowly rising and further heavy rain showers are due over the weekend.
Homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths are being urged to consider putting their flood plan in action as river levels of the Foss remain high following yesterday's (Dec 7) heavy rainfall. However, river levels are beginning to fall and should continue to do so today (Dec 8).
The Old Cornmill at Hunsingore is most at risk in that area as river levels are rising rapidly on the River Nidd due to the heavy rainfall.
Properties in the village of Great Barugh, including Willow Garth Caravan Site, due to rising levels of the River Seven at Great Barugh.
Flooding is expected this afternoon (Dec 8) for properties in the village of Marton including Marton Road and Back Lane. However, river levels have peaked and should fall back to more normal levels around midday.
19 flood alerts are also in place across Yorkshire, including:
- Lower River Ancholme
- Lower River Derwent
- Lower River Don catchment
- Lower River Hull
- Lower River Nidd catchment
- Lower River Swale
- Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
- Lower River Ure
- North Sea coast at Bridlington
- Pickering Beck and Costa Beck catchments
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Riccal catchment
- River Rye catchment
- River Seven catchment
- River Went catchment
- River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Hull catchment
- Upper River Ouse
The government’s ‘act now’ suggestions for those affected by the flood warnings are:
- turn off gas, water and electricity
- move things upstairs or to safety
- move family, pets and car to safety
