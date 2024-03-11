Yorkshire park reopens after three-month closure due 'frequent and ferocious' flooding

Rowntree Park in York has reopened after being closed for three months due to floods.

From mid-December 2023, Rowntree Park, in York, has been closed either due to floods or risk of flooding.

When the River Ouse, in York, reaches 3.1 metres the park has to close for safety and Abigail Gaines, the Friends of Rowntree Park charity manager, told The Yorkshire Post due to this the park was closed 20 per cent of 2023, despite the fact it should be open 364 days of the year.

Ms Gaines explained this is the “longest time we've known the park closed in recent years”, due to the flooding caused by the storms over the winter season.

Areas of the playpark remain blocked off as they are wet muddy swamp areas, and the ground is saturated.

The park closes when the River Ouse reaches 3.1 metres due to the risk of the flood wall collapsing, exacerbated by cracks.

The park, acting as a flood basin, connects the beck to the river and lakes and high river levels cause the beck to back up, leading to lake overflow.

When the river starts to hit over 4 metres then the river creeps into the park - across the recreation field and also from Terry Avenue.

By 4.15m the park is fully under and almost reaching the bottom of the Lychgate and Dovecot Roof.

Ms Gaines said: “Being closed for three months due to flooding, and the risk of flooding, is the longest time we've known the park closed in recent years. Not having this well-loved green space is a loss to so many people both local and visiting York.

"The frequency and ferocity of floods 2023/24 has caused a vast amount of damage, and we really need to consider the issues and ways to limit the impact on both the park and our charity moving forward.”

Volunteers and Friends of Rowntree Park have all been working to restore and clean up the park to ensure it can reopen.

Now, Ms Gaines said they are “thrilled” it is open after three months.

“Many people who live in the Southbank area of York don't have a garden, and Rowntree Park really is their backyard,” she said. “We'd like to thank all the volunteers and council workers who have contributed to getting the park back open.

There is still work to be done as more work is needed to repair flood damage in the park with some "wet, muddy, swamp areas, still blocked off ".